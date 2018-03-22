

A few shoppers venture out into the snow at Bowie Town Center in Bowie, Md., on Wednesday. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

* School closings and delays | Snowfall totals *

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

3/10: With all the cold and slop, this day is a flop. I hate to scold, but enough, winter, time to stop.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partial clearing and breezy. Highs: 41 to 45

Tonight: Mostly clear with diminishing winds. Lows: 24 to 30

Tomorrow: Sunny and breezy. Highs: 38 to 42

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

While the snow is gone, the cold is not and winds the next two days put any thoughts of spring on hold. The weekend at least loses the wind, but temperatures remain well below the norm. We will be keeping a wary eye on a storm coming from the Midwest on Saturday. Its band of snow “should” stay to our south Saturday night, but any northward shift, and here we go again.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Thursday): Be on the lookout for slippery spots from refreezing slush and puddles overnight early on. Clouds break up quickly in the morning but pop back up in the afternoon. Gusty northwest winds keep temps from rising much and make it feel all the colder. Highs only reach the low to mid-40s. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies clear in the evening and winds gradually ease up as well. Overnight lows are mainly in the mid- to upper 20s. Once again, be cautious for any remaining wet spots that could turn into black ice. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend …

Tomorrow (Friday): Plenty of sun helps take some of the sting out of the steady northwest winds. However, temperatures are really struggling, with highs only in the upper 30s to low 40s, about 15 to 20 degrees below average! Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Clear skies give a good view of the waxing moon in the western evening sky. Bundle up, as readings fall below freezing yet again with lows in the mid- to upper 20s. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday starts out with some sun, but clouds quickly overspread the area. Our warm-up is still anemic, with highs mainly in the mid-40s. Overnight, a snow band is likely to extend from the Appalachians into southern Virginia, with notable accumulations possible. For now, we are safely north of the precipitation. But don’t rest easy just yet, as a north shift in the track can’t be ruled out. That would put us back in the running for more spring snow. Lows reach the mid- to upper 20s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Skies clear Sunday, and assuming there is no new snow on the ground, highs should reach the mid- to upper 40s, Overnight lows range from upper 20s in suburbs to low 30s inside the Beltway. Confidence: Medium-High

Monday finally makes a little better headway on temperatures, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s under mostly sunny skies. Confidence: Medium-High

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least an inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

2/10 (↓): A significant snow band is likely to pass to our south Saturday night, but a shift in the storm track slightly north and we are back in the inches!