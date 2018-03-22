

The Capitol with snow Wednesday morning. (Kevin Ambrose)

It’s been more than two years since Washington experienced a significant snowstorm of four or more inches, and we had to wait for spring before it finally arrived. Heavy snow fell on March 21, on a day the cherry blossoms were originally forecast to be in peak bloom by the National Park Service.

March is the new February in Washington. Last year, a nor’easter dropped two inches of sleet on the city on March 14, which was immediately followed by a hard freeze that killed half the cherry blossoms on the Tidal Basin. And for the past two years, March temperatures have averaged colder than February temperatures.

Even though it’s officially spring, the snowstorm Wednesday produced beautiful scenes in D.C. that resembled midwinter. The snow was wet and stuck to everything, including trees, statues, buildings and roads. I took a walk on the Mall during the height of the snowstorm and photographed a few of the snowy scenes to show in this post.



The cherry trees at the Tidal Basin will bloom soon. But for now, they are covered with snow. (Kevin Ambrose)

It’s hard to believe that in two weeks I’ll be back at the Tidal Basin to photograph cherry blossoms. Regarding the state of the blossoms, the cherry trees at the Tidal Basin have progressed to stage 2, with florets visible, but the buds are still tight so the snow and cold temperatures should not damage the blossoms. Peak bloom should be fine this year.

And for those of you who follow my photography on CWG, every year I pick a cherry tree at the Tidal Basin to photograph in all four seasons from the same angle. This year will be the second year in a row that a March snow scene represents winter. And it will be the first time a spring scene represents winter. It doesn’t quite seem right, but December through February did not produce a lot of snow.

I have included a photo comparison of January 2018 vs. March 2018 of the cherry tree I chose this year. The photo comparison is displayed at the bottom of this post. Let me know if you would choose the March photo over the January photo to represent winter, despite the fact the photo was taken in spring, not winter.



The Korean War Veterans Memorial with snow. (Kevin Ambrose)



The Smithsonian Castle with heavy snow. (Kevin Ambrose)



The Jefferson Memorial is framed by cherry blossom buds and snow. After a very mild February, the cherry blossoms were originally forecast to be in peak bloom on the day it snowed. (Kevin Ambrose)



The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial with snow. (Kevin Ambrose)



A view of the Capitol with heavy snow. (Kevin Ambrose)



The Korean War Veterans Memorial with snow. This is a black & white image. (Kevin Ambrose)



A scene of the Mall facing the Capitol with heavy snow. The visibility is poor, so the Capitol is not in view. (Kevin Ambrose)



The cherry trees at the Tidal Basin have progressed to stage 2, with florets visible. The buds are still rather tight, so the snow and cold temperatures should not damage the cherry blossoms. (Kevin Ambrose)



Gulls at the Capitol Reflecting Pool during the snowstorm. (Kevin Ambrose)



Kids sled Wednesday morning on Capitol Hill. (Kevin Ambrose)



Magnolia trees are in bloom on the Capitol grounds with snow falling. Most of the blooms appear to have freeze damage. (Kevin Ambrose)



A photo comparison at the Tidal Basin showing scenes from Jan. 17 (top) and March 21 (bottom). March was the snowiest month this winter in Washington. (Kevin Ambrose)



A wide view of the Capitol with heavy snow falling and kids sledding. (Kevin Ambrose)