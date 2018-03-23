

5/10: We may be in slightly better shape than Thursday with a bit more sunshine, a couple of degrees milder, and a little less wind.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Still breezy. Isolated flurry? Highs: Mid-40s to near 50.

Tonight: Breezes slowly calm. Clear. Lows: Mid-to-upper 20s.

Saturday: Slowly increasing clouds, decreasing breeze. Highs: Mid-40s to near 50.

Sunday: Mix of clouds and sun. Breezy? Highs: 40s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Keep out those winter clothes a bit longer. Chilly and sometimes breezy conditions hang tough for the next few days. It’s not arctic or super-frigid, but sufficiently below our average high temperatures this time of year so that when periodic clouds move through, you may notice that chill even a bit more.

Today (Friday): If it weren’t for a couple of degrees “warmer” and a touch less wind, we could call it a carbon copy of Thursday. We may even see fewer clouds. High temperatures aim for the mid-40s to near 50. That may still be enough to annoy us, with those northwesterly breezes around 15 mph. They could gust near 25 mph at times. Wind chills may feel about 5 to 10 degrees chillier than the air temperature. An isolated flurry of snow or snow pellets can’t be ruled out completely, either. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clear skies should dominate. Stargazing allowed! Just bundle up if you take a view of the waxing moon in the western evening sky. Temperatures dip into the mid-to-upper 20s. Northwesterly breezes may still be moderate enough to shave off several degrees, creating some noticeable wind chill. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Saturday): We should start with decent amounts of sunshine, but clouds increase as the day wears on. High temperatures get muted a bit by the increase in clouds but at least we aim to copy Friday’s high temperatures in the mid-40s to near 50. Also a plus, northwesterly breezes should die down to 5 mph by sunset. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: There are more clouds than not. We also can’t rule out a few flakes — especially south and west of town — but so far we think we should stay dry. Desperate for more snow? Take a drive into the Appalachians and southern Virginia, with moderate accumulations possible. We’ll watch a bit longer to make sure there’s no shift northward in the track. Low temperatures dip into the mid-20s to around freezing. Confidence: Low-Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday: A mix of clouds and sun is possible, but we should have a fairly clear sunset at least. High temperatures should still try to reach the mid-40s. If we have unexpected levels of clouds hanging tough, and even a little bit of snow on the ground, we can’t rule out low 40s. Conversely, brighter sunshine than forecast — along with completely dry conditions Saturday night — could allow us into the upper 40s. Can’t rule out a moderate breeze out of the northeast, so dress in layers. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: Skies should clear for the most part. Perhaps a quick snowflake or two is seen near dawn, but a very low chance. Northeasterly breezes, if any, should stay fairly light. Pre-dawn low temperatures range in the upper 20s in the suburbs to perhaps low 30s inside the Beltway. Confidence: Low-Medium

Sunshine should dominate on Monday with high temperatures in the mid-40s to around 50. Soak it up! (also, use a bit of sunscreen if out for long in the midday sun.) Northeasterly breezes should stay moderate but we’ll alert you if that changes. Confidence: Medium

Sun may still keep us bright before an increase of clouds on Tuesday and a late-day sprinkle or shower can’t be ruled out either. Breezes could stay light and variable. The best news could be mild temperatures reaching for the 50 degree mark, to perhaps mid-50s. Check back for forecast updates as we get closer. Confidence: Low-Medium

2/10 (→): Flakes possible, mainly south and west of town. We’ll watch it but it’s more likely that the main area of accumulation stays well south and southwest of the DMV region.