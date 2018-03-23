First things first, it was almost impossible to pick just 10 photos out of the dozens of submissions we received. Everyone from pre-schoolers to fed workers had the day off, so there were plenty of cameras out on Tuesday to capture the strange spring snow.
So many of the cherry trees were already in bloom by the time Tuesday’s storm struck. Unfortunately, those blooms will brown and shrivel after the freeze. The good news is that the famous Yoshino cherry trees by the Tidal Basin were nowhere near peak bloom this week. They still have a couple weeks to go — at least.
