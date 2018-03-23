

A confused robin who definitely thought it was the first day of spring. (Carol Jean Stalun)

First things first, it was almost impossible to pick just 10 photos out of the dozens of submissions we received. Everyone from pre-schoolers to fed workers had the day off, so there were plenty of cameras out on Tuesday to capture the strange spring snow.

So many of the cherry trees were already in bloom by the time Tuesday’s storm struck. Unfortunately, those blooms will brown and shrivel after the freeze. The good news is that the famous Yoshino cherry trees by the Tidal Basin were nowhere near peak bloom this week. They still have a couple weeks to go — at least.

After you’re done looking at these 10 beautiful photos, check out all of the submissions on our Flickr page. Thanks to everyone who shared their snow with us!



Pale-pink cherry blossoms covered in snow near the Library of Congress. (Angela Pan)



This is a gal I would like to hang out with. (Harrison Jones)



You can tell that goose is like “what in the world… ” (Victoria Pickering)



No one loves snow more than dogs. (Miki Jourdan)



This beautiful, pristine-white field is just outside the Beltway in Montgomery County. Sometimes I forget how close we are to a more peaceful landscape. (Xavier Ascanio)



This is a simple shot but I think it captures the essence of the District during a winter storm. I love the history and the architecture of our city. Adding a coat of fresh white snow only makes it better. (Tim Brown)



Beautiful magnolias, we hardly knew thee. (Joe Flood)