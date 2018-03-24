

The afternoon sun casts shadows from trees against the snow-covered fields on March 23, 2018 in Myersville, Md. (Photo by Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

8/10: Compared to much of the week, it’s a nice day. Temperatures are near or above 50, the sun is warm, and winds are light.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs: Near 50 to mid-50s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Upper 20s to mid-30s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Shower? Highs: Mid-40s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Today’s probably still on the cool side of typical for the date, as normal highs are now tickling 60 degrees. But compared to the snow and blustery conditions we’ve seen throughout much of the week, it should feel like a bit of a breather. It also helps all sorts of local activities go off without a hitch. There’s really not much to worry about into early next week.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Saturday): It’s an excellent day to march. Or whatever else you might end up doing. I certainly wouldn’t call it warm, but it’s not as cold as it has been. That sun is strong, too. (Camden says: Remember the sunscreen!) I think most spots head to and past 50. In the city, mid-50s isn’t impossible. Sunshine dominates, although high clouds should tend to roll in later in the day. With a relatively docile wind blowing around 5 to 10 mph, we can almost forget that winter just won’t go away. Confidence: High

Tonight: That storm we’ve been watching wants to slide to our south and does what it looked like it would do. We don’t get snow here from it, but we do see clouds continue to stream by through the night. They may be mostly high level, and there are probably peeks of clearer stuff at times as well. Lows are in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend …

Tomorrow (Sunday): The wedge (cold air banked up against the mountains) is back on Sunday. Behind that storm system, we drag something of a cold front through the region and well to the south. If we see sun, we may still climb into the 40s and even toward 50. Definitely still some uncertainty here, but let’s go with mid-40s for now. This is due to the expectation of partly sunny skies, and perhaps even a rain or snow shower during the midday or afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies remain at least partly cloudy. We’ll need to see if a marine layer tries to develop over the area, as they tend to do during wedge setups. This one is a little on the dry side, so it’s not certain. Lows are in the 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Seasoned local weather watchers know the wedge doesn’t give in without a fight. That means Monday is likely to see more cool-air domination. However, we’re getting deeper into the almost-warm-season, so this air mass is slightly milder thanks to it becoming stale. Highs should run to 50 or even above, as we see skies turn rather sunny with time. Confidence: Medium-High

By Tuesday we should be breaking out of that cool air wedge even further, but the pattern is kind of stuck, so I wouldn’t guarantee it. The main reason for any change is a cold front advancing this way from the west. We’ll see more clouds, but probably also a bit of a surge of air from more of a southerly direction. This helps boost afternoon highs to the near 50 to mid-50s zone. Confidence: Medium-High

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (↓): Saturday night storm likely passes well south. We’re quickly running out of time for more.