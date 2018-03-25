

Blue skies over a busy day in D.C. yesterday. (Rex Block via Flickr

5/10: I mean, it’s not terrible, but is anyone else as tired of cold and wind as I am?

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, breezy, snow shower? Highs: Mid-40s.

Tonight: Mostly clear, cool. Lows: Upper 20s to mid-30s.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: Near 50 to low 50s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Cold? Check. Wind? Check. Snow shower possible? Check. We’ve got all the ingredients of a mid-winter day here on this first Sunday of spring. Cold high pressure ensures temperatures continue well below normal today, not to mention a steady breeze. We’ll see slow but steady improvement as we get into the work week, with 60 degrees in play by midweek, and some rain showers possible, too.

Today (Sunday): We should manage at least partly sunny skies today as high pressure noses into the area. But even the sun we do get struggles to warm us appreciably. A noticeable breeze from the north, with gusts near 20 mph, doesn’t help matters either. Afternoon highs only reach the mid-40s with a flurry or snow shower possible as well. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: The winds die down and the clouds clear out, leaving us with fairly peaceful conditions. We’re pretty much in line with where we’ve been for overnight lows recently, dropping to the upper 20s to mid-30s. As light winds come more from the east, we’ll need to watch for some areas of fog toward morning, but those should be fairly isolated. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Monday): We’re looking at partly to mostly sunny skies as high pressure maintains control. With lighter winds, and out of the east rather than the north, the sun has a bit more luck warming us up, with highs near 50 to the low 50s. That easterly wind is light but steady, around 5-10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Not much to add to this story during the evening and overnight, other than it’s darker. Skies are mostly clear as lows drop into the upper 20s to mid-30s once again, with a light wind from the east-southeast. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Clouds increase Tuesday, as high pressure gradually gives way to a frontal system approaching from the west. A few light showers are possible as temperatures continue well below normal, with highs reaching the mid-40s to low 50s. A few more light showers are possible Tuesday night, with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the mid-to-upper 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

That frontal system brings a chance of rain showers Wednesday, although it may tend to dry out a bit as it moves through. Winds from the south should finally get our temperatures back closer to normal for this time of year, as highs aim for the mid-50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium

0/10 (↓): This might be bye-bye to the SPI, as spring weather arrives slowly but surely during the week ahead.