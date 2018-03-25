

Enjoying an afternoon snack. (Angela N. via Flickr

A tricky little upper-level disturbance brought some rain and snow showers to parts of our area this afternoon. Most of us probably had no clue this was going on, unless you are one of the lucky folks who live east of the Beltway/Interstate 95 corridor. Temperatures were too warm for anything to stick, but the intensity of the snow squalls was enough to drop visibility to near zero at times up toward Baltimore. Any remaining precipitation will continue to be widely scattered throughout the evening, ultimately clearing our area by tonight. From there, we’ve got calm but unseasonably cool conditions once again for the start of the workweek.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Through tonight: The aforementioned showers should have little to no impact in the D.C. area. Still, I can’t rule out a stray shower or two, especially east of the city, through the late afternoon/early evening hours. We’ll call it partly cloudy overnight, with mostly clear skies by tomorrow morning. Temperatures tonight will depend on how much cloud cover we end up with, but I am thinking that most locations outside of the city drop into the upper 20s tonight, with city and urban locations bottoming out around 32 degrees. Winds from the east/northeast will remain light at 5 mph.

View the current weather conditions at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Monday): A narrow wedge of high pressure will work its way into the Mid-Atlantic by Monday morning, generally providing us with a mostly sunny, albeit cool, day. Winds will continue to flow from the east/northeast, so we may end up with some increased cloudiness by late afternoon. Otherwise, don’t expect too much help from the sun as high temperatures will range from 47 to 51 degrees, about 10 degrees below normal. Mostly clear and cold once again tomorrow night with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

See Brian Jackson’s forecast through the week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Snow in the Midwest: Parts of the upper Midwest got a nice reminder that the never-ending winter hasn’t forgotten about them. Indianapolis ended up with 10.2 inches of snow Saturday, the second-highest one-day March snowfall total on record. Complicating the forecast was the fact that the snow fell in a narrow band, with the most intense snowfall (eight-plus inches) confined to a 15-mile-wide band.

Here's another look at the snow cover across central Indiana this morning, via the "True Color" GOES-16 view. #inwx pic.twitter.com/FFgE5BOL3n — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) March 25, 2018

The early spring snowfall did make for a pretty picture from the GOES-16 satellite once the sun rose this morning. You can also get a sense of just how hit-or-miss the accumulating snow was.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.