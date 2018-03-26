TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

4/10: The sunshine is nice, but the cold is beyond tiresome at this point.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Sunny but chilly. Highs: 46-51.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows: 25-33.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. Highs: 50-55.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We’re 26 days into March and have yet to see 60 degrees. That’s about to change. While we have a hard time even hitting 50 degrees through Tuesday, we’ll have a chance to top 60 Wednesday through Friday. We then cool down slightly over the weekend. The week is dry more often than not except for the chance of a few showers Wednesday and Thursday and, more likely, Friday.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Today (Monday): It’s probably the week’s sunniest day but also the chilliest. Cool air is wedged into the region, and highs won’t do much better than around 50 degrees. Winds are light from the east. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clear, calm and cold. Lows quickly fall back through the 40s in the evening, and early morning lows range from the mid-20s in our colder locations to the low 30s downtown. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Light winds coming in from the southeast (around 5 to 10 mph) start to draw up milder air, but increasing clouds hold temperatures somewhat in check. Highs range from 50 to 55 degrees, and we can’t rule out a shower, mainly in our western areas, during the afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy skies and not as chilly as previous nights. Lows range from 35 to 40. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday and Thursday are both cloudier than not, but we get a big enough push of mild air from the south for temperatures to approach and, perhaps, pass 60 degrees. With a front poised to our west, both days bring a small chance of showers, especially in our western areas, but it’s more often dry. Overnight lows are in the 40s to near 50. Confidence: Medium

The cold front to our west finally pushes through the region Friday, likely producing showers, especially in the afternoon and at night. Highs are probably around 60-65 (maybe up to near 70 if the front is delayed and we see more sun), with overnight lows in the 40s. Confidence: Medium

After the chance of early morning showers Saturday, the weekend should turn partly to mostly sunny. Saturday’s on the breezy side with highs 55-60; Sunday’s less windy with highs 60-65. Overnight lows dip into the 30s. Confidence: Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

0/10 (→): Last appearance until next winter? Probably. But we shouldn’t entirely turn our back on the first week of April.