Springlike weather has eluded the Washington region entirely this March. Even on the sunniest days, temperatures have failed to hit 60 degrees. The cherry blossoms have barely budged. And many of us are tired of it.

The average temperature this month of 41.8 degrees is four degrees below normal and, amazingly, 3.5 degrees colder than it was in February.

But here’s something that may surprise you: March 2018, so far, ranks only as the 50th-coldest March on record in Washington, tied with 1998. In fact, it was colder in March as recently as 2014 and 2005. Records date back to 1872.

(Lest anyone try to convince you that the recent cold refutes climate warming, consider that 40 of the 50 coldest March 1-25 periods on record in Washington happened prior to 1950.)

So March has been chilly but not historically cold. The cold has been more remarkable for its persistence than its intensity.

The lack of 60-degree weather is decidedly rare, having happened in only three other years up to this point: 1960, 1958 and 1885.

Chilly weather has dominated not only the afternoons but also the nighttime hours, especially outside the Beltway. Dulles Airport’s temperature has dropped below freezing on 22 of 26 mornings this month and on each of the past 19, the longest March streak of subfreezing temperatures on record (since 1963).



(Southeast Regional Climate Center)

Dulles’s average temperature this month, to date, of 37.8 degrees ranks as the fifth-coldest on record.

The dearth of mild weather in March is especially notable when you consider all the balmy days we enjoyed in the heart of winter.



(Capital Weather Gang, using National Weather Service data)

In both January and February, Washington hit the 60s or higher eight times.

It does look as if March will end with three or four days topping 60 between Wednesday and Saturday. So this year does not run the risk of joining 1958 as the only other March with temperatures remaining below 60 for its duration.

Nevertheless, it will go down as one of the most consistently cool Marches in memory. While many of us are past ready for spring to awaken, one industry has clearly benefited from the extended cold: local ski areas, some of which will remain open through month’s end.