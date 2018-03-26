

It’s trying to look like spring out there. (angela n. via Flickr

We still had some wind to contend with, as always these days, it seems, but it wasn’t a bad one otherwise. Highs around 50 are about 10 degrees below normal. Chilly conditions persist tonight and into tomorrow. Actually, we will probably lose a few degrees on Tuesday as clouds and some rain move through.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Through tonight: We stay clear through the evening as winds subside a bit. This helps temperatures fall quickly as the sun sets. Some increase in clouds late in the night should keep readings from falling too far, though. Plus, it’s almost April! Lows eventually fall into the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Clouds should be numerous by sunrise, although perhaps we will get one of those early shows before they thicken entirely. By midday, the risk of showers is on the rise, although I think we can stay dry into early afternoon. Whatever falls should be light and perhaps scattered. There is some question as to how high temperatures get before any rain arrives, and much of it is related to timing. For now, let’s go with mid-40s or so. Plan on some potential mainly to edge up if rain is slow.

It has been a wet winter over the Mississippi Valley and the surrounding region, and another big rain event is getting underway now. As some severe weather affects the region, the main story continues to be heavy rain. Once we get into tomorrow, a moderate risk for flooding is up from the Weather Prediction Center. It’s much of the same on Wednesday, just shifted east.



(Weather Prediction Center)

Here’s the outlook for rain over the week.



(Weather Prediction Center)

