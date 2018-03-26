

Snow seen from a flight over Indianapolis on March 25. (Reuben Lidster/Twitter)

A well-defined, wound-up weather disturbance streaked from the Upper Midwest to the Mid-Atlantic between Friday and Sunday, depositing moderate to heavy snow in a narrow band.



A satellite image from March 25 shows a well-defined ribbon of snow from Iowa to Southwest Virginia. (NASA)

This snow band was remarkable, both for bringing substantial snow unusually far south into the Mid-Atlantic in late March and for the knife-like edge on its north and south sides. Mere miles separated heavy snow from no snow at all.



Snowfall between Friday and Sunday. (NOAA)

The zones of heaviest snow occurred in Northern Iowa and Southwest Virginia, where totals reached into the double digits. But measurable snow fell as far south as the Raleigh-Durham area Sunday morning. That area was on the very southern periphery of the storm.

Just to the north, eight to 14 inches fell in the high terrain to the north and west of Roanoke and Lexington, Va. The snow resulted in the postponement of NASCAR events in Martinsville, Va., on Sunday.



(National Weather Service)

Here are select totals from that region:

Roanoke: 2 inches

Danville, Va.: 2.5 inches

Martinsville, Va.: 3.0 inches

Christiansburg, Va.: 10 inches

Blacksburg, Va.: 11.6 inches

Radford, Va.: 12.0 inches

Pulaski, Va.: 12.0 inches

Bluefield, W.Va.: 12.0 inches

The snow was the result of a fast-moving but vigorous disturbance in the atmosphere’s flow, about three miles high.



American (GFS) model simulation of high-altitude weather disturbance that developed in Iowa early Saturday and then zipped southeastward through the Mid-Atlantic on Sunday.

Below, find a few pictures of the snow in Southwest Virginia.

Hokies don't even relax on a snow day…they work for hours to make a (@TheHokieBird? Ninja Turtle?) snow masterpiece . Who did this, #Hokies? pic.twitter.com/37bFRKqrnx — Virginia Tech (@virginia_tech) March 25, 2018

The snow is very clingy. Prepare for power outages. Here are a couple pictures taken just outside the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg, VA. As the wet snow accumulates it will create a tremendous amount of weight on the trees and powerlines. pic.twitter.com/vjRAR9tt4k — NWS Blacksburg (@NWSBlacksburg) March 24, 2018

Here's an eerie shot from Christina Dixon Barbour of the roads in Ferrum. We'll remind you again, if you don't NEED to be out, please stay home. pic.twitter.com/GU5ygbneYn — WSLS 10 (@wsls) March 25, 2018