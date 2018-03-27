TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

Today: Cloudy, cool, p.m. showers. Highs: 44-49.

Tonight: Cloudy. Lows: 38-45.

Tomorrow: Cloudy, warmer, shower chance. Highs: 60-65.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Big changes approach, but we have to endure one more dreary day with below-normal temperatures before we get there. After highs in the 40s today, we jump to the 60s — for the first time this month — on Wednesday. And now the latest model forecasts offer a chance of 70s on Thursday! We have rain complications, though, before drying out this weekend and shifting back in the cooler direction.

Today (Tuesday): Mostly cloudy with cool temperatures as highs only manage the middle 40s, more like middle February than late March. Some light showers are possible this afternoon with cool breezes blowing from the east at about 5-10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Cloudy skies and milder breezes from the southeast prevent temperatures from getting as cool overnight with lows by dawn in the upper 30s in the outer suburbs to middle 40s in the city. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): This is our breakout moment as temperatures charge upward into the 60s for the first time in March. We’re aiming for highs in the lower to middle 60s, capped somewhat by cloudy skies and some scattered light showers in the afternoon. Winds from the south at 5 to 10 mph pump in the warmer conditions. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Cloudy skies continue along with some scattered light showers as temperatures cool back into the lower to middle 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday has a shot for peeks of sunshine among partly to mostly cloudy skies as temperatures may surge into the lower 70s. Scattered showers again focus in the afternoon and mostly toward western areas. If they turn numerous, highs may end up more in the 60s than the 70s. Thursday night runs cloudy with scattered showers and mild with lows well up in the 50s. Confidence: Medium

Friday brings a cold front into the region, but we should still manage to get one more day with highs into the 60s. Skies are cloudy and expect more showers — especially by afternoon/evening. But the coverage and intensity of the rain may not be enough to cut into the March moisture deficit. Scattered showers stick around into Friday evening before some partial clearing overnight as temperatures drop into the 40s. Confidence: Medium

The weekend steps back in the cooler direction, but not as much as previous weekends. Saturday should run partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s, with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 40s that night. Sunday aims for partly sunny skies and highs in the cooler 50s. We’ll need to watch for the chance of showers with a cool front approaching from the northwest, but its timing is uncertain at the moment. Confidence: Low-Medium