I don’t know about you, but I could go for some warm and sunny days. Pretty much anything other than what we have got now. In a March that keeps testing our patience, it was yet another day in which cooler-than-normal temperatures won out. As some raindrops fell, high temperatures only made the low and mid-40s. In case you missed it, today’s normal high is 60.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Through tonight: Showers remain a risk into and through the evening. We might keep them rolling by until about midnight locally. This activity remains mostly light, but the showers moving this way from just to our west look a bit heavier than what we’ve seen thus far. So, you will probably want an umbrella if headed out. Overnight temperatures really don’t move much, with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s most common.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): A frontal zone remains stuck in our area. This keeps us in the clouds, and probably sends a round or more of showers. Like today, this is primarily light and scattered, although we might see a more consistent round toward evening or so. This air mass is slowly warming up, but with all the clouds around, we might end up getting stuck in the 50s. Let’s call it a range of mid-50s to near 60 for now.

March miracle: For snow lovers around here, the snow last week sure seemed like a miracle. But it was nothing compared with what they’ve seen out west. As much as 19 feet of snow has been recorded in California’s Sierra Nevada mountain range!

What a March it has been! Snow piled up! Check out the latest #snow totals for March and season (October – March) to date #cawx pic.twitter.com/MmwJHbTroU — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) March 26, 2018

Although this was quite a dry winter until recently, these recent storms have put California in fairly good position going into the summer. Most reservoirs are now near or past capacity.

