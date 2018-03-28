TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

6/10: Still a chill with morning 40s, but feeling a bit more like spring by afternoon, when we might reach 60 for the first time this March.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, light showers possible. Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s.

Tonight: Occasional light showers. Lows: Upper 40s to low 50s.

Tomorrow: Chance of light morning showers. Highs: Upper 60s to mid-70s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Springtime emerges over the next few days, and although we remain fairly cloudy, the rising temperatures should be enough to jump-start the cherry blossoms. With the warmer air comes the chance of light showers today, and periodically into the weekend.

Today (Wednesday): With a warm front nearby, we have a chance of an occasional light shower this morning into midafternoon, and some steadier, light showers possible late afternoon into evening. Temperatures rise through the 40s this morning, topping out in the upper 50s to low 60s this afternoon, with mostly cloudy skies and light winds. So 60 degrees is within reach for the first time this month, but isn’t guaranteed. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Could see occasional light showers this evening before a drier trend sets in overnight. Skies stay mostly cloudy, which keeps temperatures from dropping more than about 10 degrees, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): After a chance of morning showers, the afternoon should be mainly dry as the warm front lifts farther to our north. That should allow temperatures to surge into the upper 60s to mid-70s for afternoon highs under partly to mostly cloudy skies, with an increasing afternoon breeze from the southeast. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: An approaching cold front doesn’t look to have a ton of moisture with it, but still enough for a chance of scattered light showers during the evening and overnight. Temperatures fall back into the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

The cold front comes through with a continued chance of light showers on Friday, with temperatures trying to bounce back into the 60s before cooler air moves in later in the day as winds increase from the northwest. Maybe a lingering shower Friday night, with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium

High pressure brings a break in the weather action for Saturday, with partly sunny skies and highs near 60. Just like that, our next cold front approaches with increasing clouds Saturday night as lows dip to the 40s. This front also looks fairly dry, so as of now, just a slight chance of a shower on Easter Sunday with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium