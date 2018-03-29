We finally did it. Twenty-eight and a half days into March, the temperature in the District rose into the 60s Thursday afternoon, at last.

Through Wednesday, temperatures had not risen above the upper 50s for 28 straight days. Only one March in recorded history stayed so cold longer: March 1958. That year, the temperature never touched 60 during the entire month; the highest temperature was 58 degrees on March 6.



2018 ranks second among the coldest March high temperatures in the first 28 days. (xmACIS2)

Washington weather records date back to 1872.

Temperatures Thursday afternoon were also warm enough to end a 24-day streak, from March 5 to 28, in which they never rose above normal. The average temperature for the month, so far, of 42.1 degrees is 4.2 degrees below normal and 3.2 degrees cooler than it was in February.

Before Thursday afternoon, the last time Washington reached 60 degrees was Feb. 28, when the high was 64. On Feb. 21, the temperature even soared to a record high of 82 degrees.

Both January and February saw eight days in the 60s or higher, compared with just the one so far this month.

Capital Weather Gang readers rejoiced at the warmth Thursday afternoon but expressed dismay over the weather of recent weeks.

It only took 28.5 days, but we've finally passed 60 degrees this March in DC. Now – with the sun emerging – it's off to the races, with 70+ likely within a few hours. pic.twitter.com/g9hl6pLSau — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) March 29, 2018

“It’s time to retire the debacle that was this past winter,” tweeted @jengeset

“I liked this, but was really looking to unlike the past 28.5 days,” added @alxbrooks.