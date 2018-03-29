

A nice day for a swan boat on the Tidal Basin. (Erik Cox via Flickr

It was a struggle to get to 60 this month, then we blew right by it today. Temperatures surged well into the 70s in many spots this afternoon. It seems we can’t achieve near-normal temperatures these days, as this is about 15 degrees above normal after all the cool weather. We’re solidly in the warmth through tonight and into tomorrow, before a weak cold front arrives.

Through Tonight: We’ll stay fairly clear into the evening, but clouds are filling back heading into the night. After not hitting 60 for the whole month, we might not drop below 60 tonight, at least in the city. Lows end up ranging from the upper 50s to lower 60s across the region. As we get through the pre-dawn hours, rain should begin moving through.

Tomorrow (Friday): Rain shouldn’t be particularly heavy or long lasting, but you may run into brief heavier showers in the morning. We then stick with a chance of showers through a good chunk of the day. With plenty of clouds and rain around, temperatures don’t seem likely to rise a ton. Highs are in the 60s.

Whoaklahoma: Jason Samenow detailed the dry times in and around Amarillo, Tex. That drought, of course, extends beyond the state borders. I just can’t get over this annual precipitation map for Oklahoma. From a few drops to over 2 feet, west to east. Incredible.

Easily the most insane seasonal precip gradient I've seen here.

<1" to >25" pic.twitter.com/AwWHloAQOV — Sam Lillo (@splillo) March 28, 2018

