7:55 a.m. update: This morning’s shower coverage has been quite low. We should still see some showers move through during the day, especially as a cold front in West Virginia makes it this way later. Through then, most activity is scattered at best.

From 5:00 a.m…

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

4/10: A challenging weather day. Morning rush rain (thunder?), then showers. Winds want to blow us around some, too.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Showers, perhaps a rumble. Breezy. Highs: Low-to-mid 60s.

Tonight: Breezes slowly calm and skies clear. Lows: 30s.

Saturday: Bright and blue. Highs: Near 60 to low 60s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Late-day shower? Highs: Mid-50s to near 60.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Unstable weather is the name of the game today as a cold front passes through. We do eventually get dry and clear tonight, and we’ll enjoy bright sunny conditions into tomorrow. From there, we have decent chances to stay dry until Sunday night, or so. That’s when rain showers may again enter the picture, and mixing with snowflakes can’t be ruled out early Monday. Expectations for accumulation are low, though.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Friday): Several batches of rain may move through, with the heaviest and longest lasting perhaps being the early morning batch. Thunder is even possible. While heavier rain should clear after rush hour, it may snarl some things during your morning commute. Allow extra time, and keep an umbrella handy for most of the day. While shower chances do lower by sunset, we can’t rule out more showers before then. Winds in the 15-25 mph range blow much of the day, even as their direction shifts from southwesterly to northwesterly by late afternoon. You guessed it, cooler air is trickling in, but not before midday high temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Other than a very low chance of an isolated, stray shower, skies are on a path to clearing quickly. Very slowly, blustery northwesterly breezes stop gusting near 25 mph in the evening and lower to around 5 mph by dawn. Drier, chilly air is building behind the cold front. The region should hover in the 30s before dawn, with wind chill slightly lower. Bundle up a little. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Dr. Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend.

Tomorrow (Saturday): This is the gem of the weekend. Mainly sunny skies, high temperatures in the near-60 to low-60s range in most spots. Winds may even behave, although southerly breezes near 15 mph are possible by late afternoon. Remember that air temperature has no relation to UV radiation, so don’t forget to put on sunscreen this time of year, even though it doesn’t feel like summer yet. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Temperatures may fall only slowly overnight. Moderate southerly breezes around 10 mph are one factor buoying temperatures. Clouds, too, may increase and give us a slight “blanket,” preventing heat escaping easily from here at the surface where we live. Temperatures around 40 are possible north and west of town, but perhaps mild upper 40s downtown. Confidence: Medium



Flickr Turbulent skies seen along the Potomac on March 25. (angela n./

A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday (Easter): The day — even at sunrise — may unfortunately have more clouds than not, but we have decent chances of staying dry. Of course a quick, isolated, light shower is possible. Northwesterly breezes could be moderate at times and this cool fetch of air may hinder temperatures from getting higher than the low- to mid- 50s. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: Clouds thicken during the evening. A more widespread precipitation risk appears to show up late, after midnight, and not too heavy. Rain is most likely to start, but points north and west of the city may see mixed or even entirely snow, as temperatures do get chilly again. Perhaps low-to-mid 30s. Very light accumulation has an outside (very low) chance of occurring before dawn, but stay tuned as we get closer. Confidence: Low

Some lingering precipitation is still possible before rush hour Monday but skies should clear quickly, encouraging temperatures to rise into the upper 40s to perhaps mid-50s. These mild readings would need full sunshine and a solid breeze out of the south-southwest to pump in warmer air during the day. It’s possible. We’ll alert you to any forecast changes. Confidence: Low-Medium

Clouds and periods of showers may dominate Tuesday but south-southwesterly winds should enable high temperatures to rise anyway. Upper 50s to perhaps mid-60s. But, yes, do carry that umbrella around. If anything major changes, be sure to check our Twitter feed and Facebook page late this weekend, in addition to the blog here Confidence: Low

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least one inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (→): Very late Sunday night and early Monday could be cold enough for very light, wet snow. Keep expectations low.