The cold front hung back a bit today, which allowed temperatures to surge near and past 70 in many spots. I doubt there were too many complaints, given how this month has gone. But that front has since moved through, with temperatures falling off a good 10 to 15 degrees immediately behind it. It doesn’t exactly turn cold this weekend behind the front, so there is some good news to share with the weather at least.

Through Tonight: Showers are winding down and moving off to the east, and they should be out of here over the next few hours. We’re seeing some clearing skies right away, and we should trend totally clear heading into the night. Winds out of the northwest are quite gusty this evening, but they’ll taper a bit later at night.

Tomorrow (Saturday): This front passing through today was rather weak, and we’ll already see south winds returning less than 24 hours later. It may depend on when the wind flips for our high temperatures. For now, let’s say upper 50s to lower 60s. It might end up a bit warmer, though. As noted, those winds flip back to the south, and they blow around 10 mph.

Sunday: Clouds are increasing as another cold front works into the area. We might see a couple of later-day showers, but I would partly expect it to remain dry. It’s another seasonably mild one, with temperatures near and above 60. Odds of some wet snow, especially north and west, are up for Sunday night and into Monday morning. See more on that from Jason Samenow.



