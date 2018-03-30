

European model shows a mix of snow and sleet in our colder suburbs early Monday. (WeatherBell.com)

In our never-ending winter, it would only be fitting for snow chances to continue into April. Friday’s weather models have become more enthusiastic about the chance of snow and sleet late Sunday night into early Monday morning, mainly in colder areas north and west of Washington.

The chance of accumulation is, however, small.

A cold front slips south of the region Sunday, allowing some cooler air to filter in by Sunday night. At the same time, an area of low pressure will form along the front and throw back moisture into the chilly air.

For much of the region, precipitation likely begins as rain Sunday night, some time around midnight. During the predawn hours Monday, the cold rain may transition to sleet and wet snow, particularly in areas north and west of the Beltway. The farther north and northwest of Washington you live, the higher your chances to see flakes or even a coating.

Locations south and southeast of the Beltway probably see mostly rain.



American (GFS) model simulation of precipitation moving through the region late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Temperatures, for the most part, should remain above freezing, between 33 and 37 degrees or so. So accumulation, if there is any, would most likely occur on grassy areas. However, a little slushy accumulation on roads cannot be ruled out in colder areas because the snow would be falling mostly in darkness (whereas, during the day, the snow would melt on contact with the pavement).



NAM model temperature forecast 8 a.m. Monday morning.

The map below, from the National Weather Service, does a reasonable job communicating the chance of measurable snow of at least 0.1 inches. It’s about 30 percent near the Beltway and increases to about 50 percent near the Interstate 81 corridor.



Percent chance of measurable snow through Monday morning. (National Weather Service)

At higher elevations, above 2,000 feet, a couple inches or so could fall, based on the latest model forecasts.

Any snow and/or rain should end early-to-mid Monday morning. It’s unlikely that it turns cold or snowy enough to seriously disrupt the commute, but it’s worth monitoring forecasts this weekend.

If temperatures edge a little milder, this becomes a nonevent. But, if they trend a little colder (less likely), then we could see a few delays early Monday.

Monday morning isn’t the only time we might see snowflakes next week, as we discussed Thursday. Models continue to suggest rain and/or wet snow could fall from a storm system between Friday and the weekend.



Simulations from the American (GFS) modeling system show a mix of possibilities next weekend from rain to snow to nothing.

The specifics of any storminess will take days to come into focus, and we will be watching how the pieces come together carefully. If nothing else, it’s remarkable to be seeing a winter pattern such as this persist into the second week of April, potentially.