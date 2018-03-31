

Cherry blossoms begin to do their thing on the Tidal Basin. (Joe Rebello via Flickr

8/10: Very sunny! Temperatures are a little cool but still pleasant.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid-50s to low 60s.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 37 to 47.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. Highs: Near 60.

If you’ve got things to get done outside as spring slowly arrives, this is a pretty good weekend to give it a go. Today’s probably the pick of the two, although other than increased clouds, tomorrow’s not too shabby either. There is of course still that risk of snowflakes in the area up ahead, no April foolin’.

Today (Saturday): Sunshine is a beautiful thing, and we’ve got tons of it. It might be one of those days with almost no clouds at all much of the time. We did get a bit of cooler air to trickle in behind a cold front yesterday, but winds are already reversing to the south today. Still, we’re a bit below normal, with temperatures ranging from about 56 to 62. Winds are about 10 mph, shifting from northwest to south with time. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: We’ll see some clouds begin to return to our skies, but they are not very numerous for most of the night. It’s a good evening for some stargazing, perhaps! Low temperatures are in the 40s many spots, but some of the north and west suburbs should get into the 30s. Winds become rather light. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Clouds are increasing, but I think we stay dry during the day. A stronger cold front than the one we saw Friday is sinking through the area by afternoon. This may make the “near 60″ in the short forecast above be more like upper 50s north and west to mid-60s south and east, but it’s a matter of timing that can’t quite be worked out yet, so let’s be a little vague. Temperatures are relatively near normal, one way or another. Not the stuff we typically see before a snow event. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Colder air is moving into the area during the evening as the quick-hitter storm approaches from the west. A shower risk early turns to a rain/snow turning to snow situation late. I do think much or all of the area does change to snow with time, although we go in well above freezing and most spots should try to stay that way even through the night. Best odds of accumulation are north and west of the immediate Interstate 95 corridor, although a lighter coating seems possible into the city if it falls hard enough. You may not see it if you sleep through it. Most or all of any accumulation should be on grass or elevated surfaces, even north and west. Lows range from about 32 to 36. Confidence: Medium

We’re still in a semiactive weather pattern, so Monday is a calm between events kind of day. Clouds are probably quite numerous, but we should see some sun as well. High temperatures are only in the 50s. Below normal. The usual around here of late. Confidence: Medium

The next system is working its way through the region on Tuesday. This one wants to go to our north it seems, so we should see another surge of warmer air. Into the 60s at least, and perhaps 70 or even above. The negative for really warm is that we’ll probably see some periodic showers rolling by. Confidence: Medium

2/10 (↑): Washington would need a miracle (or bad luck?) for an inch, but western and northern suburbs have a chance for minor April accumulation Sunday night/early Monday.