The cherry trees at the Tidal Basin in Washington took advantage of the warm weather this weekend. In a matter of days, the cherry blossoms advanced one full stage and are now less than a week away from peak bloom, in all likelihood.

The blossoms need warm weather to sprout, and Friday and Saturday were just what the cherry trees needed. Temperatures got up to 77 degrees on Friday and 60 degrees on Saturday. It finally felt like spring.

The Yoshino cherry trees at the Tidal Basin hit the fifth stage of development on Sunday, called puffy white. The next stage is peak bloom, which should occur before the end of the week. It’s not going to be “warm,” really, but highs in the 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday, and 50s on Thursday and Friday, should be enough to push the blossoms to peak by this weekend.

With rain (and maybe even snow) in the forecast, the weekend weather might not be ideal for enjoying the cherry blossoms. Wednesday evening and Thursday will be the best weekdays to head down to the Tidal Basin. If you need to wait until the weekend, the best-case scenario is cold but sunny weather, with highs from the mid-40s to 50 degrees.

Thanks to everyone who shared their cherry blossom photos with us!

All types of bloomage of cherry blossoms at Hains Point @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/unh9G0iCQ0 — Michelle (@swbobcat03) March 31, 2018

It finally feels like spring. The kites are out. Some blossoms are out. And people are outside all over DC. @capitalweather @PoPville pic.twitter.com/jKllcM3Zrf — Joshua Johnson (@mrjtweeter) March 31, 2018