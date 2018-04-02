TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

4/10: After the cold, damp start, the afternoon is brisk but salvageable, back up to near 50.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Rain/mix early. Then partly sunny. Highs: 49-54.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, small chance of showers late. Lows: 40-45.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, milder. Slight p.m. shower chance. Highs: 59-64.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

7:15 a.m. update: There’s not much on radar to speak of at this point — snow is staying north of Frederick and rain is passing south of the Beltway. There are some light showers moving through the metro area but they’re only just heavy enough to warrant an umbrella. North of the D.C. region, snow is falling from eastern Pennsylvania to New England. Is it really April 2?

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Once we get beyond the brief period of rain and mixed precipitation early this morning, this week offers a little bit of everything. Temperatures bounce all around, and we have several additional chances for precipitation of different varieties: drizzle, showers, thundershowers and, yes, maybe some more wet snow by the weekend.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Monday): Rain and, in our far north/northwest areas, some sleet and wet snow, ends between 8 and 10 a.m. If you’re in our colder areas, especially up into northern Maryland, look out for slushy spots early on. During the afternoon, we have partial clearing with highs near 50. Winds are from the north around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: We cloud back over as winds come in from the east and a warm front tries to lift to the north but gets stuck. A shower and/or some patchy drizzle are possible toward morning. Temperatures ease back to about 40 to 45. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend …

Tomorrow (Tuesday): We’ll be socked in during the morning with cool air, areas of fog and perhaps some drizzle. The question is whether we break out of the wedge during the afternoon. Models show the wedge eroding in the afternoon, with temperatures well into the 60s, but they are often too warm in these situations. So it’s more reasonable to expect highs closer to 55 to 60, even as skies may brighten a bit late. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: The warm front should have cleared the region by evening, and winds from the south draw in very mild air. Temperatures hold steady in the 50s through the night and could even rise a bit, under mostly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible toward morning. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday is probably the week’s warmest day before a cold front sweeps through the region. Highs quickly rise well into the 60s in the morning, but showers are probable, and we can’t rule out some thunder. The front clears by the afternoon, clouds decrease, and it turns windy and cooler. A breezy and cold Wednesday night with lows in the 30s. Confidence: Medium

Thursday and Friday are the quietest weather days of the week, both featuring a good deal of sunshine and somewhat cooler-than-normal temperatures. Highs range from 50 to 55 Thursday to 55 to 60 Friday. Friday morning lows are in the 30s to near 40. Confidence: Medium-High

Models have been pretty consistent in painting an unseasonably cold picture for the weekend with the chance of rain or wet snow Saturday into Saturday night. Highs may struggle to get above 40 Saturday, which would be remarkably cold for this time of year. Clouds probably decrease Sunday, with highs near 50. Confidence: Low-Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

2/10 (→): Mainly just a chilly right Monday morning close to Washington, but models — amazingly — still seem to suggest wet snow or rain is a possibility next Saturday.