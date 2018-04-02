

Isaac Wright, 11, in goggles, and Nathan Schneck, 10, fly off a mound while sledding in Takoma Park, Md., on March 21. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)

March just refused to bring spring this year. Remarkably, it ended up colder than February for a second straight year. The month was also the snowiest of the past two winters.

The reversion to more wintry conditions slowed the progression of cherry blossoms and left Washingtonians wondering whether spring would ever arrive.

The average temperature of 43.6 was 3.2 degrees cooler than normal, the coolest March since 2014, the third-coolest since 2000 and 1.7 degrees colder than February.

The total precipitation (rain and melted snow) of 1.92 inches was 1.56 inches drier than normal, the driest March since 2016 and the fourth-driest since 2000.

The total snow of 4.5 inches was 3.2 inches snowier than normal, the snowiest March since 2015, the fourth-snowiest since 2000 and the snowiest single month since January 2016.

The persistently cold conditions marked quite the contrast from February and even January, both of which hit 60 degrees or higher eight times. March crossed 60 only three times, the last three days of the month.

To record a March that was cooler than February is quite rare — only the ninth time on record since 1872. For this to happen in back-to-back years (2018 and 2017) is even more unusual. That has happened only one other time, in 1890 and 1891.



(Chart by Ian Livingston)

Capital Weather Gang information lead Ian Livingston noted that every March colder than February on record has featured above-average snow and that 2018 was no exception.

March weather extremes and records

March was persistently cold until the very end. Interestingly, the coldest and snowiest day was on the first full day of spring, March 21.

For the first 28 days, temperatures remained below 60 degrees, joining only March 1958 in staying so cool so long.



2018 ranks second among the coldest March high temperatures in the first 28 days. (xmACIS2)

The month’s extremes expanded, thanks to last-minute warmth on March 29 and 30, when highs soared to 78 and 77 degrees.

No records were set last month, except for the 4.8 inches of snow that fell March 21 at Dulles, which topped the previous daily record of 2.3 inches from 1964.

The snowfall of 4.1 inches at Reagan National on March 21 was the heaviest so late in the season since 1964.

March’s weather pattern

An impressive high-pressure pattern over the North Atlantic Ocean, persistently near Greenland, forced the jet stream south over the eastern United States, preventing spring from really getting going.

Temperatures were solidly below normal not only in the Mid-Atlantic but also over a large portion of the eastern third of the Lower 48 states.

March forecast evaluation

It was a colder, drier and snowier month than we expected. We had called for near-normal temperatures, precipitation and snowfall.

We predicted March’s average temperature to fall between 44.8 and 48.8 degrees, and it was 43.6 degrees, so our range missed the mark.

For precipitation, we predicted 3.25 to 4.0 inches (of rain and melted snow), but we had only 1.92 inches.

Our snowfall prediction also was off. We called for 0 to 2 inches, but 4.5 inches accumulated.

Overall, I’d grade our outlook C+. Even though we were off in every category, the errors were mostly small and not as large as they were for February.

January-through-March temperature and precipitation rankings

With alternating cold and mild outcomes for temperature (cold January, warm February and cold March) and dry and wet outcomes for precipitation (dry January, wet February, dry March), year-to-date levels are close to normal for both measures:

Capital Weather Gang’s Jason Samenow and Ian Livingston contributed to this report.