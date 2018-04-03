* Wind advisory 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday *

Uncle! This chilly weather just won’t quit. As we drift into “Nice Day season” (with average temperatures above 65 but below 85), I start to get increasingly sad when missing out on the weather we should be seeing.

Fortunately, we should get another taste of warmer air tomorrow, but it lasts only a few hours in the morning before a cold front barges in, winds ramp up, and temperatures come crashing back down in the afternoon.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Through Tonight: A few showers persist through the evening, but most spots should stay dry. It’s one of those nights when temperatures are steady or slowly rise. A south wind is underway, and it is pumping milder and more moisture-filled air into the region. Both are negatives for any drop in temperature, then you add in the clouds. While there could be a few breaks this evening, we should see cloudier skies than not through the night. By morning, many of us warm to near 60 degrees.

Cherry tree in bloom at the National Arboretum. (Zsaj via Flickr

Tomorrow (Wednesday): A line of showers and, potentially, some thunderstorms should be working this way in the morning. Right now, it seems it wants to pass through the local area between about 9 a.m. to perhaps through the lunch period. In the city itself, this seems slated to come somewhere around 11 a.m. This activity may skip over some areas and isn’t likely to last long, but it could contain briefly heavy rain, some gusty winds and possibly some lightning. An isolated damaging wind gust is possible.

High temperatures should head into the 60s during the morning but drop quickly into the 50s behind the front in the afternoon as winds gust up to near 40 to 50 mph. These gusts may, unfortunately, knock petals off the 20 to 30 percent of cherry blossoms at full bloom. By evening, temperatures will be falling into the 40s and feel even colder with the wind.



High-resolution NAM model shows winds gusting near 45 mph late Wednesday afternoon.

Wednesday storms? As noted above, we could hear a rumble tomorrow. Just don’t bet too heavily on it, and there could be strong winds even without. Here are some thoughts from CWG’s Jeff Halverson:

There will be a narrow, forced convective line along the front. It is not very robust looking on modeling. It’s a high shear/low instability event, with forecast instability (CAPE) of just a few 100 J/kg. It’s worth watching because there is some upper air support (a trough is going negative tilt) and ample shear in lowest levels. Some hefty winds are available to mix down. Actual thunder is not too likely, but there may be spotty strong gusts; something like 45-55 mph, and an isolated spot or two could see damage.

And the latest from the Storm Prediction Center, which has our area mostly facing a marginal risk for severe weather.



(Storm Prediction Center)

