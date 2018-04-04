* Wind advisory 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday *

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

5/10: Morning 60s feel nice, but a few showers early give way to a colder and gusty afternoon.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mild early with a few showers, cooler and windy PM. Highs: Low to mid-60s.

Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy. Lows: Low to mid-30s

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, cool, a bit breezy. Highs: 50s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Spring teases once again with mild temperatures this morning and perhaps a gusty thundershower. But then we yo-yo back to cooler weather this afternoon with gusty winds, and a sunny but cool Thursday, before briefly warming up again on Friday. I wish I could say spring settles in nicely this weekend. Instead we’ve got a chance of wet snow, with temperatures well below normal.

Today (Wednesday): Could see a broken line of showers, and perhaps a gusty thundershower, move through from west to east this morning into early afternoon. That means some spots could get briefly soaked while others stay dry as a cold front tracks across the area. Temperatures start out on the mild side this morning, near 60 to the mid-60s but then drop back into the 50s during the afternoon, as winds gust from the west-northwest around 40 to 50 mph. Those winds, unfortunately, may knock the petals off some of our peaking cherry blossoms. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Winds diminish during the evening but could still gust from 20 to 30 mph from the northwest through the night. Temperatures fall back into fairly chilly territory for early April, dropping into the 40s this evening, with overnight lows in the low to mid-30s under mostly clear skies. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): High pressure builds in and provides mostly sunny skies. But we’re still on the cool side for the home opener at Nationals Park, with highs in the 50s and a noticeable breeze from the northwest. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Clouds increase through the evening and overnight, as high pressure drifts to our east and out to sea. With the clouds and a breeze developing from the south, we’ll see milder lows in the upper 30s to low 40s, with a light shower possible overnight or toward morning. Confidence: Medium-High



Yes, that's a cherry blossom photo above and a snow forecast below.

A LOOK AHEAD

Friday brings the chance of a passing shower or two, with an increasing breeze from the southwest helping to warm highs into the 60s, despite plenty of clouds. Confidence: Medium

Our weather may turn bizarre for April as we get into Friday night and Saturday. A cold front sends temperatures tumbling into the 40s and possibly the 30s for lows Friday night, as winds turn breezy from the northwest. Late Friday night or early Saturday morning, we could see wet snow develop and last into Saturday afternoon. Some accumulation is even possible, though it’s not a sure bet yet. Saturday highs may reach only the upper 30s to mid-40s. Confidence: Low

Any precipitation should taper by Saturday night, with chilly lows heading down to the mid-20s to low 30s. Should see a sunnier Sunday but with highs well below normal, in the upper 40s to near 50. Confidence: Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

3/10 (↑): Snow in April? It’s possible Saturday, and there’s even another system to watch early next week.