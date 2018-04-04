

Cherry blossom buds with snow on March 21. (Kevin Ambrose)

Hysteria hit Washington on Wednesday morning as popular weather apps on mobile devices were predicting 5 to 8 or even 8 to 12 inches of snow Saturday. Yes, it may snow Saturday, but no person or computer has enough information to provide a reliable snow forecast right now.

By and large, weather apps are generated by computers (some have manual override, if the app-provider takes the initiative to alter the computer-generated forecast). They mostly do not take into account critical factors that can limit how much snow will fall in Washington in early April, including:

The warm ground. Temperatures may hit 67 degrees Friday, the day before the snow. Even if snow starts to pile up Saturday, the rate of accumulation will be lessened by melting from below.

Temperatures may hit 67 degrees Friday, the day before the snow. Even if snow starts to pile up Saturday, the rate of accumulation will be lessened by melting from below. The warm air. Assuming snow materializes, temperatures will be above freezing when it begins and during any lulls in the storm, resulting in melting from above.

Assuming snow materializes, temperatures will be above freezing when it begins and during any lulls in the storm, resulting in melting from above. The sun angle. A significant amount of the snow is predicted to fall when the strong April sun is high in the sky Saturday. You won’t be able to see the sun, but its energy will ooze through the clouds and make it hard for snow to stick, unless it is falling very heavily.

These apps also do not communicate uncertainty in the storm track or take into account how deviations could decrease snow amounts. Right now, weather models have the D.C. area in the snow sweet spot for this storm. But if the storm track shifts, and the snow is not heavy or mixes with rain, it will not accumulate much. Your app is not telling you that.

@capitalweather Say it ain’t snow for Saturday. 5 to 8” in accordance to https://t.co/ap3xZwvRcp pic.twitter.com/ynlTa7V9vO — Jeffrey Glancy (@jeffglancy) April 4, 2018

The most snow Washington has seen in April since records began in 1872 is the 5.5 inches on April 1, 1924. Washington hasn’t seen even an inch from an April snowstorm since then.

In other words, accumulating snow in April is very rare. The amounts these apps are predicting would be exceptional and historic.

We probably won’t know until Thursday or Friday whether a historic event could materialize. The amount of snow being forecast by these mobile apps is not out of the question, but — at this point — there is a very low probability.

Okay, @capitalweather please tell me there’s a typo in this Saturday forecast for McLean. pic.twitter.com/8YwUbHoCcz — Jake Jenkins (@JenkinsJacobR) April 4, 2018

Because these apps mostly lack human input and experience, and fail to communicate uncertainty, my advice is to ignore their snow amount forecasts. Full stop.

These apps are fine for guiding you when the forecast is relatively straightforward. But their pitfalls are massive once the forecast becomes complex.

In times like these, it is well worth your while to find a trusted human source of weather information who can walk you through the complexities of the forecast and describe the full range of possibilities.

