* Wind advisory through 7 p.m. *

There was a brief surge of warmth this morning before a front passed through, but winds and cooler air have been filtering back this afternoon. Those winds continue to be gusty into the evening before slowly subsiding overnight. It’s cool again tomorrow.

Through Tonight: Winds may still be peaking over the next hour or a few. Sustained levels near 30 or 35 mph are possible, with gusts near and past 50 mph a risk. Once we get into the overnight, those winds do begin to wane, but we don’t head toward calm conditions. Lows are mainly in the upper 20s to lower 30s as skies become partly to mostly clear.

Tomorrow (Thursday): It’s a cool and breezy day, or pretty much our usual of late. Winds are out of the northwest around 10 to 20 mph, with some higher gusts possible. High temperatures are mainly in the low to mid-50s, which is a good 10 degrees cooler than normal for the date.

#SafePlaceSelfie: There’s still time to join in the #SafePlaceSelfie fun. It’s an initiative by the National Weather Service to get people to be aware of where to go when they need to be in a safe place due to bad weather (or otherwise). Do you know where yours is? Find it and tag your picture!

And don’t forget the pets!

Thor knows the tub’s the place to be during severe weather! (Plus he’ll use any excuse he can to jump in!) #SafePlaceSelfie pic.twitter.com/tIWEsJpLIQ — Elyse Hagner (@ElyseHagner) April 4, 2018

It's #SafePlaceSelfie day!!! @WxDepo, Blitz, & I are all safe in an interior closet with several walls between us & the outside. Need to get helmets for Dan & Blitz . What is your #safeplace? @nwas pic.twitter.com/A42nM5kBja — Becky DePodwin (@wx_becks) April 4, 2018

