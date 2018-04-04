

European model precipitation simulation at 2 p.m. Saturday. (WeatherBell.com)

Snow is still in the forecast Saturday, and computer models, across the board, predict we’ll see flakes. But the nagging question is: How much will actually fall? And that’s one that’s almost impossible to answer, at least right now. Accumulating snow of more than an inch, which would be the most in April since 1924, is possible but not necessarily likely.

Rain is forecast to develop predawn Saturday or a little later, just hours after temperatures leap well into the 60s Friday afternoon. But an unusually strong Arctic front for the time of year will be seeping south, while a dynamic storm system develops along it. The cold air will follow the front, likely allowing the rain to change to snow Saturday. But when this transition occurs will be critical in determining accumulation chances.

As we discussed Tuesday, the snow will have to overcome many obstacles to accumulate. The storm has to be intense, and its track and timing just right.

“To get accumulating snow in April requires a perfect storm track, a high-pressure system to the north to feed in cold air and the zone of most intense precipitation to track right over your area,” said Wes Junker, Capital Weather Gang’s winter-weather expert. “The models are suggesting all three of those factors have a chance to come together. Even then, the high sun angle in April will try to fight accumulations. During any lulls in the precipitation during the late morning and afternoon, the snow will tend to melt because of the sun and the warmth stored in the ground.”

The way for Washington to see an accumulating and even historic April snowstorm would be for rain to quickly change to heavy snow in the predawn hours Saturday and then fall hard through the early and midmorning hours before the sun gets too high.

The big question is: Will such a snowy scenario play out? That’s what some weather apps have advertised, but reality is a lot messier. It will be very difficult for all of the ingredients to gel, especially in April, one day after highs in the 60s.

We see three possible scenarios, with the first being somewhat more likely than the other two. Based on the time of year, and recent shifts in the models, we do not see the snow jackpot scenario in Washington as most likely, but rather in locations to the north.

Scenario 1: Heaviest snow falls north of D.C. (45 percent chance)

The cold air is a bit slow to arrive. Rain begins predawn Saturday and becomes heavy. It turns to wet snow from northwest to southeast during the day Saturday, but temperatures mostly remain above freezing near Washington, limiting snow accumulation. However, it’s colder to the north and northwest, where more significant accumulation would be possible. The NAM model supports this scenario.



NAM model precipitation forecast Saturday.

Accumulation potential: Under an inch, mainly on grassy areas around Washington. Colder areas to the north and northwest could see a few sloppy inches.

Scenario 2: Washington is in the snow sweet spot (30 percent chance)

Moisture and cold air perfectly converge over Washington. Rain quickly changes to snow predawn Saturday before the sun comes up and falls heavily Saturday before tapering off in the afternoon. Temperatures fall below freezing as the snow falls. The American model supports this scenario.



American (GFS) model precipitation forecast Saturday.

Accumulation potential: At least a few inches, maybe more. A historic April snowfall.

Scenario 3: Heaviest snow is southwest of D.C. (25 percent chance)

Rain breaks out early Saturday and changes to snow from northwest to southeast. However, the zone of heaviest precipitation sets up southwest of Washington. While it snows around the area, it’s not heavy enough to cool the air down to freezing, so accumulation is light and limited mostly to grassy areas. The possible exception to this is in Washington’s far western areas and in a localized band of heavy snow to the southwest. The Canadian model supports this scenario.



Canadian model precipitation forecast at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Accumulation potential: Under an inch, mainly on grassy areas around Washington. Colder areas to the west and southwest could see a few sloppy inches.

Note: The European model shows a blend of the scenarios, with the heaviest snow falling to the north, west and southwest of Washington (at higher elevations) because temperatures do not cool enough, but it still predicts some snow.

We’ll try to narrow down these scenarios in our next comprehensive update Thursday. But this forecast is going to be a tricky one down to the wire.

Some fun April snow trivia

The last three measurable April snowfalls on record in D.C. have all occurred on the 7th (in 2007, 1990 and 1972), which is this Saturday (hat tip: Mike Thomas, Fox 5).

The year of the heaviest April snow on record in Washington, 1924, and the last time at least an inch fell during the month, was the last time Washington won a baseball championship. The Senators won the World Series that year (hat tip: Peter Mullinax).

Washington’s 20 biggest April snow events



Top 20 April snow events in D.C. (xmACIS2)

Some notes about snow accumulation in the spring (adapted from article posted Tuesday)