4/10: Brisk is the word, spring deferred; pleasantly warmer tomorrow but Saturday wintry mix brings sorrow.

Today: Mostly sunny, gusty winds. Highs: 51-55

Tonight: Increasing clouds, calming winds. Lows: 35-41

Tomorrow: Partial clearing with brisk south winds. Highs: 62-66

View the current weather conditions at The Washington Post headquarters.

Today is cooler but nothing like the mess that awaits us on Saturday. The good news is spring warmth comes roaring back Friday although gusty winds lower the appreciation factor. That warmth is but a tease as more winter-like temperatures invade by late night. If the surge is strong enough some snow is likely to stick but, it is April, so an ugly and cold rain/snow mix is just as likely, at least in the city.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Today (Thursday): A chilly dawn with wind chills in the 20s is slow to warm despite the stronger April sun. By afternoon a few clouds pop up but it is the brisk winds from the northwest that make outings unpleasant. Highs do no better than low-to-mid 50s. Confidence: High

Tonight: Winds drop off in the evening. Clouds gradually increase overnight helping to keep temps above freezing. Lows settle in the mid-30s to lower 40s. Confidence: High

Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend…

Tomorrow (Friday): Clouds slow morning warming but building winds from the southwest and partial clearing by midday should intensify the uptick in temperatures. Highs are likely to reach the low-to-mid 60s by late afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds quickly thicken in the evening but it remains pleasantly mild. Cold air is unlikely to filter into the area until after midnight with light rain showers to develop. Overnight lows fall to the upper 30s to lower 40s. Confidence: Medium

Saturday is likely to still be mainly rain to start but snow and sleet should mix in as the morning progresses from northwest to southeast. Temperatures go nowhere with most areas in the 30s to lower 40s much of day. Accumulations are fairly likely northwest of the city but it may melt as fast as it falls in the city and points south and east. The rain/snow mix should quickly die off during the afternoon and evening. This forecast is still coming into focus and details may need to be tweaked so stay tuned for our detailed afternoon update. Overnight lows drop into the 20s to near 30 posing a risk to early blooming trees. Confidence: Low-Medium

Skies clear quickly on Sunday with gusty northwest winds to plague the area yet again. Highs only reach the upper 40s to lower 50s. Clouds return by evening and help to slow the drop in temps with lows mainly in the 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Monday is cloudy from start to finish with scattered light showers possible, that may initially mix with a bit of snow or sleet. Highs only reach the mid-40s, about 20 degrees below normal. Confidence: Medium

3/10 (→): With such a warm Friday, snow accumulation will be a challenge Saturday, but we certainly can’t rule it out.