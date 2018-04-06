

The American (GFS) model shows we *might* get skirted with some wet snow and/or rain early Saturday, but, if it happens, it shouldn’t amount to much. Another chance of light snow and/or rain will come through later in the day

Little snow of consequence is likely in the Washington region Saturday. You may see some flakes in the air, mixing with rain, early Saturday and maybe again late in the day. But it’s unlikely it will amount to much more than a coating on grassy areas, if that.

Getting accumulating snow in April is hard. A lot of different ingredients have to fall into place. The fact that the last time an inch fell during the month was 1924 should tell you something.

Since the beginning of the week, computer models have come full circle in their forecasts. On Monday, they predicted Saturday’s storm would stay well south of D.C. But then, on Tuesday and Wednesday, they shifted the storm north, and the region was staring at the possibility of a historic April snow event. They’ve since nudged it back south, suggesting just a glancing blow.

In short, as a snowstorm, this one is what I call “a fizzler” (or one that fizzles out).

Saturday still is going to be unseasonably cold and damp, but heavy, disruptive precipitation is unlikely. You may even be able to do some things outside, if you don’t mind the chill and periods of light precipitation. The Nationals have a good chance to get in their afternoon game (first pitch 1:05 p.m.) after all.

Below is a rough timeline of what we expect to happen on Saturday. But bear in mind that, as we’re on the edge of this storm, some small shifts remain possible, so check our forecast updates late today and again Saturday morning.

Midnight to 4 a.m.: Areas of light rain develop. Temperatures falling from the 50s into the 40s.

4 a.m. to 8 a.m.: Patchy light rain may gradually mix with wet snow. Temperatures falling from the 40s into the upper 30s.

8 a.m. to noon: Cloudy, slight chance of patchy light rain and a few snowflakes, mainly south of Washington. Temperatures from 35-40.

Noon to 4 p.m.: Cloudy. Slight chance of rain redeveloping late, especially south. Temperatures 38-45.

4 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Light rain and/or wet snow, highest chances south. Temperatures 36-42.

8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.: Chance of a rain and/or wet snow, especially south, exiting to the east before midnight. Temperatures 34-39.



NAM model precipitation simulation on Saturday.

Because the storm track has shifted south, areas south of the District will probably see the most precipitation over the longest duration. North of the District, precipitation may be pretty spotty throughout the day.

These southern areas also have the best chance of seeing a coating of snow or so, mainly on grassy areas, Saturday evening.

Here’s the National Weather Service’s snowfall potential map, which we think is pretty realistic: