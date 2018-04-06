

A bicyclist rides through Jones Point Park under the Woodrow Wilson Memorial Bridge on April 5 in Alexandria, Va. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

It was one of those weird temperature days. I went out at lunch and it was still chilly, then warm air came rushing in, and most spots ended up around 70 this afternoon. Soak it up as best you can, because we don’t have much time with this springlike air. Winter is lurking around the corner, as per usual of late.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Through Tonight: We’re just cloudy and dry this evening, and still warm, as well. A sprinkle or two is possible by later evening and toward midnight. We really start to feel the cold front in the hours after midnight. We could still be in the 60s as Saturday starts, but by sunrise we’re talking mid-30s to around 40 or so. More rain showers may form in the predawn hours. If so, they mix with and could even change to snow. There’s also a chance that this precipitation doesn’t really form and we stay largely dry.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Some morning showers, rain or snow, or mixed snow and rain may persist for a few hours. I don’t think we come out of this with much of anything, but there is some novelty to April feeling like this. Temperatures probably don’t go too high during the day, perhaps around 40 to the mid-40s if we see precipitation on the minimal side.

At this point, it may end up that our best chance of snow in the air and perhaps some dusting on the ground comes later in the day as low pressure forms offshore. Mixed precipitation or light snow becomes likelier again in the late afternoon and toward evening. Temperatures dip but should remain above freezing in most spots even through sunset, so there’s not much upside potential here.

Saturday Night: Some light snow or rain may stick around into the evening. If so, it’s moving away before long. We’ve got a cold night in store, so there could be a few slick spots with any remaining standing water and such. Lows are in the mid-20s to lower 30s.

Sunday: This would be a pretty decent day if it were late February. The sun is back and so are temperatures not ridiculously chilly. Nonetheless, there’s a hefty breeze from the northwest, and highs are only around 50. We’ve seen worse!

