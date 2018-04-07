6:30 a.m. update: Most of this morning’s precipitation is passing by to the south as rain. Colder air is trickling in to the area, with temperatures falling through the 40s early this morning. Radar and short-term modeling suggests we won’t see much in the way of precipitation today.

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

3/10: If I can’t say anything nice … It’s a good day to do indoor things.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Gray, some rain and snow showers. Highs: Mid-40s.

Tonight: Light snow early? Clearing, cold. Lows: Mid-20s to near freezing.

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy, and cool. Highs: Near 50.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Temperatures today are about 20 to 25 degrees below normal. I know after weeks and weeks of chilly weather, most folks are ready for a break. It’s not coming this weekend. We do have some relativeLY good news, though. The storm that we’ve been watching seems like mainly a nonevent around here. Even so, I doubt many will be eager to spend today outdoors.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Today (Saturday): Some rain and perhaps snow is into parts of the area this morning. The cold air is still settling, and precipitation is not very intense, so this is mainly a conversational thing where it happens. But even conversational snowflakes are a story in April! There should be a lull in the precipitation for a good chunk of the daylight period, although some spits of rain or a snowflake are possible. During this time, temperatures that settled into the 30s to near 40 early should rise back toward and past 40 and toward the mid-40s. A new area of precipitation could be moving by as we get toward late afternoon or evening, and this should again help lower temperatures, allowing precipitation to change to snow again if it falls. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Given temperatures warming into the 40s during the day, any second round doesn’t seem to have too much potential, especially if it’s light as it appears it would be. If for some reason a more intense band can develop, we might see a dusting or a coating (on grass) as we drift through the evening. I actually wouldn’t be surprised if it ends up more a rain/snow mix, though, because temperatures may get only a little below 40 with this activity. Or it might not even happen. We start clearing overnight, as lows head to the mid-20s to around freezing. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): There may still be some cloudiness around in the morning. If so, it won’t last long. We trend clear as the day progresses. It is rather breezy, with winds out of the northwest around 15-20 mph at peak and higher gusts. Highs are in the near-50 to mid-50s zone. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: It’s another chilly night, but we should see some increase in clouds with time, which helps keeps temperatures from getting too terribly cold. Upper 20s to mid-30s is a good bit below normal, still. Confidence: Medium-High



A LOOK AHEAD

A weak little disturbance flings itself at us on Monday. This means we run the risk of some rain, sleet or snow showers. It’s pretty cold aloft, at least to start, but temperatures in the 40s to around 50 should preclude any accumulation risk. Confidence: Medium

By Tuesday, we begin to climb out of this wintry pattern, finally. It looks like the start of at least a several-day stretch of warmer weather. It’s a slow start, but highs in the near-60 to mid-60s range will feel mighty nice along with mostly sunny skies. Confidence: Medium

