Are we having fun yet? While it’s true that we didn’t end up with anything more than conversational snowflakes today, the fact that we are still talking about snow on April 7 is a bit depressing. Even I, a self-proclaimed snow nut, have had enough at this point. So we dodged the snow, but we are still left with the cold, and that isn’t going anywhere for at least the next 72 hours. So are we having fun yet? No, absolutely not.

Through Tonight: Any light rain or snow showers will quickly dissipate over the next few hours, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the evening. Temperatures will continue to drop after sunset, falling through the 30s during the evening hours. Cloud cover will begin to break up after midnight, and skies should become mostly clear. Temperatures will probably fall below freezing in most locations, so refreezing of wet surfaces could create a few slippery spots. Lows will range from 28 to 33 degrees with winds increasing from the north at 5 to 15 mph and periodic gusts of 20+ mph.

Signs of spring at the tidal basin (Theresa Rasmussen via Flickr)

Tomorrow (Sunday): Lots of sunshine for Sunday, but we won’t benefit much from it in the temperature department. Winds will remain elevated throughout the day, creating a blustery feel that is more like February than April. Afternoon temperatures will struggle to reach the 50-degree mark, with most locations topping out in the upper 40s, a good 20 degrees below average for this time of year. Gusty winds (10 to 15 mph) from the north will make it feel even colder. Clouds will begin to increase once again after sunset tomorrow, ahead of another abnormally cold night with low temperatures ranging from 28 to 34 degrees.

70s a real possibility by next weekend: Hark! What’s that I see there on the forecast horizon? Could it really be multiple days of above-average temperatures? Here is some news that will hopefully cheer us all up a bit. Warmth is coming. It appears that we will turn a corner on Thursday as real springtime warmth floods the mid-Atlantic.



Today’s European ensemble forecast for high and low temperatures at DCA over the next 15 days.

Yes, you are reading this chart correctly. Aided by a well-positioned high-pressure system, next weekend’s weather looks absolutely gorgeous with a high likelihood of consecutive days in the 70s. And perhaps the best news that we can take away from the chart is that the warmth appears to be here to stay. So I am here to tell you, friends, there is a light at the end of the tunnel!

