5/10: Still a chill in the air, especially during the morning. A little warmer in the afternoon, as sunshine tries to balance out the breeze.

Today: Turning mostly sunny, breezy. Highs: Near 50 to low 50s.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, flurry late? Lows: Low to mid-30s.

Tomorrow: Scattered light snow/rain showers. Highs: Mid- to upper 40s.

I honestly can’t remember the last time I made a forecast for our area that didn’t include gusty winds. Why stop now? Today’s wind isn’t the strongest we’ve had lately, but it’s enough to add an extra chill to a cold day. After that, we’ve got one more chance for a few snowflakes late tonight into tomorrow, before spring finally starts to settle in toward midweek.

Today (Sunday): Today is certainly the pick of the weekend, so there’s that. With high pressure moving in, early morning clouds give way to a mostly sunny day and a little less of a chill by afternoon. But the morning starts frigid with temperatures rising through the 30s, before afternoon highs manage near 50 to the low 50s. Pesky winds from the north-northwest, gusting 20 to 30 mph at times, add a bite to the chill. Confidence: High

Tonight: Evening temperatures drop quickly through the 40s under mostly clear skies. We’ll see clouds increase later in the evening and overnight, with lows bottoming in the low to mid-30s. Could see some flurries or a little light snow toward dawn, but with no accumulation expected. Winds turn lighter, out of the north-northeast. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Monday): Some scattered light snow showers are possible through the morning, again with no accumulation expected, with the chance of a few light rain showers during the afternoon. Temperatures remain well below normal, with afternoon highs only in the mid- to upper 40s and winds out of the east-southeast around or less than 10 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: A rain shower or two might linger in the evening, with just cloudy skies overnight. Temperatures drop into the mid-30s to about 40 for lows, with a few areas of patchy fog forming in colder areas. Confidence: Medium

Tuesday should start dry, but we could see another batch of light rain showers during the afternoon, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. At least we’re noticeably warmer, with afternoon highs reaching the upper 50s to near 60. Skies should begin to clear Tuesday night as lows drop to the upper 30s to low 40s. Wednesday highs then head for the upper 50s to low 60s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Confidence: Low-Medium

1/10 (↓): With a few conversational snowflakes still possible late tonight into tomorrow, we can’t zero this thing out quite yet. But we’re almost there, folks.