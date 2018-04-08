

Full bloom on a Sunday by Jim Havard via Flickr

Sunday’s weather was a bit deceiving. Mostly sunny skies on an early April day should result in much warmer temperatures than we felt in the afternoon. Such is the reality of our start to spring this year. And although some of us may actually see a few snowflakes on Monday afternoon, please take comfort in the fact that by Thursday of this week, all thoughts of winter and snow will be long gone. Seventy-degree afternoons are only a few days away!

Listen to the latest forecast:



Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Through Sunday night: A mix of sun and clouds as we move toward sunset with gusty winds beginning to abate. Clouds will continue to build overnight, with mostly cloudy skies in place after 2 a.m. Temperatures will be low, but not as cold as Saturday night, with increased cloud cover providing a thermal shield. Lows will range from 30 to 36 degrees, with winds from the north at 5 miles per hour.

View the current weather conditions at The Washington Post.

Monday: Overcast skies persist for the duration of the day, with temperatures continuing to remain well below normal. Despite temperatures topping out in the low 40s, we may see a few snowflakes from late Monday morning into the early afternoon as a disorganized upper-level piece of energy swings through the region. No accumulation is expected and it’s likely that any precipitation that falls will be in the form of scattered rain showers. Shower chances increase again early Monday evening before we dry out overnight. Temperatures will be a bit warmer, with lows ranging from 37 to 41 degrees.

See Brian Jackson’s forecast through the week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

The DCA final freeze watch: I was a bit skeptical that Reagan National Airport would drop to 32 degrees or lower Saturday night with a gusty north wind in the forecast. Not surprisingly, DCA only dropped to 34 degrees, and Sunday night’s low is likely to be a few degrees higher because ample cloud cover will be in place. So has DCA felt its last freezing-low temperature of the season?



The first and last (red box) dates of a low temperature of at least 32 degrees at DCA. Time period covers 2000-2018.

The last low-temperature reading of at least 32 degrees at DCA happened on the morning of March 21. And it’s looking as though that may be the final freezing temperature of the season, given the significant warm-up we are going to experience over the second half of April. If March 21 is the last occurrence of a freezing temperature at DCA, it will beat last year by two days. Now that would be a bit of a surprise, considering last month (which had an average temperature of 43.6 degrees) was one of the top-three coldest Marches of the past 20 years. March 2017 had a comparatively balmy average temperature of 47.2 degrees. And in 2016, we had our latest final freeze in nearly two decades (April 10). The average March temperature of that year was 53.5 degrees.

So, perhaps the lesson here is that the final freeze date at DCA gives us little indication on how cold the winter was.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.