The cherry blossoms reached peak bloom Thursday and remained picture-perfect through the weekend. If the weather cooperates this week, the blossoms could stay photo-ready into this weekend, when temperatures will hit 80 degrees.

Sunday featured exceptionally good weather for a visit to the Tidal Basin, though it was a little chilly. The temperature reached 50 degrees in the late afternoon thanks to nearly uninterrupted sunshine. Thousands of tourists and locals layered up in sweatshirts and winter coats to see the trees at peak performance.

The National Park Service said the best viewing would last four to seven days after peak bloom, but that under “ideal conditions,” the cherry trees can keep their flowers for up to two weeks.

Temperatures will be in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday, then shoot up to the 70s Thursday. By the weekend, highs should be in the 80s, and Saturday looks dry, which would amount to excellent blossom-viewing weather.

The only tricky part of the forecast for the blossoms would be Thursday, when we’re expecting some wind. Ultimately it will depend on the trees and whether they can hang onto the flowers. At some point, nature will be finished and the trees will drop their blossoms — the wind will speed up that process.

Thanks to everyone who shared their weekend photos of the blossoms with us!

More of the Cherry Blossoms at the Tidal Basin just after sunrise yesterday. The blossoms are at peak! They are stunning this year! @capitalweather @amelia_draper @nova_weather_ce @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/sA9wAhbpYb — Sue Cromer (@SueCromer) April 6, 2018

Fun Cherry Blossom 10 Miler this morning! One of the best years to actually see the blooms! @cucb @capitalweather #cucb10miler pic.twitter.com/qTDxpZlFP7 — Jamie Lockhart (@jlock) April 8, 2018

It’s peak #CherryBlossoms time in DC through April 8th. I was lucky to see these beauties in person, and capture pix earlier this week. If you’ve never seen this natural wonder in our nation’s capitol, add it to your travel bucket list! #cherryblossomdc #cherryblossom2018 pic.twitter.com/nx0fmNNscq — Justin Michaels (@JMichaelsNews) April 6, 2018



(Satya Prakash Ponnaluri)