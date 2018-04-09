TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

3/10: Raindrops, snowflakes and abnormal cold. At least the end is in sight.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Spotty rain and snow showers, cold. Highs: Near 45.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 35-40.

Tomorrow: Cloudy early, then decreasing clouds. Highs: 54-58.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Our never-ending winter steps aside this week at last, perhaps for good. But as a parting shot, it may spit out a few snowflakes on this chilly Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday are still a little brisk, before afternoon temperatures surge Thursday through Saturday into the 70s and even 80s. A cold front sweeps into the region Sunday, probably bringing rain.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Today (Monday): The combination of a weak disturbance scooting by and some lingering cold air means we could see some patchy light rain and/or snow this morning (40 percent chance), becoming all rain if any precipitation lingers into the afternoon (30 percent chance). No snow accumulation is expected. Afternoon highs reach the mid-40s. The total amount of rain (and melted snow) is minimal, less than a tenth of an inch, and more hours are dry than wet. Winds are light from the east. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies and chilly, with a slight (20 percent) chance of light rain and/or wet snow. Lows range from 35 to 40. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Mostly cloudy skies in the morning are followed by decreasing clouds in the afternoon as low pressure to our east slips away. Temperatures respond in the afternoon by pushing well into the 50s. Light winds from the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and cold, as lows sink to near freezing in our cold spots to the upper 30s downtown. Winds are calm. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Cool high pressure is on control Wednesday delivering mostly sunny skies and highs around 60. Winds from the south come in at night, meaning milder low temperatures, mostly in the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Thursday through Saturday afternoon, temperatures leap upward as we transition from a winter regime to one more like spring or even summer. Under partly sunny skies, high Thursday rise to 70 to 75. By Friday and Saturday, they’re up near 80. Overnight lows range from the upper 40s to the mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Late Saturday and into Sunday, a strong cold front will charge through the region, but the timing is still uncertain. It could come in as early as Saturday evening or as late as Sunday afternoon. When it passes, showers (maybe even thunderstorms) are a good bet. If the front waits to come through until Sunday afternoon, highs Sunday could near 80. But if it passes Saturday night, highs Sunday will probably hold steady in the 60s after lows in that vicinity the previous night. Confidence: Low-Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least one inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (→): You may spy a few flakes early today or at night. Then, we’re done with this.