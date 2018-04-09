Today did not feel like what we were looking for when it comes to weather. Although we have become quite good at cold and gray, temperatures 20 to 25 degrees below normal have become a little old — except perhaps when they show up in summer. It does appear we are finally on the cusp of climbing out of this. I can’t promise warmth will last for a long time, but it is coming.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Through tonight: So far, showers — including snow — have mostly been to our north. As the evening progresses, we should see more of that activity locally. I doubt anything is particularly heavy, but a tenth of an inch or so is possible in the more consistent activity. It’s cold enough aloft for snow, but surface temperatures should preclude it in most spots locally. We could see some flakes mixed in. After slowly trickling back below 40 as we go through this evening, lows range across the 30s in most spots. We’re talking near freezing in the typically cold spots to about 40 in the city.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Clouds may still be breaking as we rise and head out tomorrow. With time, it ends up mostly or fully sunny. Winds are a bit feisty, out of the northwest about 10 to 20 mph. It’s warmer, but not exactly warm. Highs should make the mid-50s to about 60.



Bathed in early morning light Sunday under a canopy of cherry blossoms, Ray Gou, of Boston, adjusts her hat near the Tidal Basin in Washington. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Sustained spring? While it’s true we have our first extended warm-up of spring on the way in the days ahead, indications are that it won’t be long-lived. Looking ahead to the period after, we see more cold air flooding the map:

Yikes! Cold temps and another round of hard freezes are likely next week over east-central US…https://t.co/dbl51w9vWs pic.twitter.com/lCXIL55jEK — NWSCPC (@NWSCPC) April 9, 2018

The ensembles of the American Global Forecast System show this nicely. After some real warmth going into the weekend, it’s back below normal for the city. The good news is that by later this month, cool is still often 60 or higher!

