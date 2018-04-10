

Peak bloom at the Tidal Basin in Washington. (Kevin Ambrose)

5/10: Spring starts to sprout some as sun steps in.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Clouds then sun. Highs: 54 to 58.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, still cool to cold. Lows: 29 to 39.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 58 to 62.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We can do this. Each day is a baby step closer to actual spring weather. Sunshine accompanies this spring fling right on into Saturday, but watch out for Sunday, as a big cold front could deliver some heavy showers/thunderstorms before we return to a cooler pattern again early next week.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Today (Tuesday): Some dreary hangover cloudiness from our dismal Monday lingers this morning, but it should break apart toward midday and especially afternoon with more sunshine as temperatures muscle up to afternoon peaks in the middle to upper 50s. It’s a bit breezy with winds from the west and northwest at 10 to 15 mph, with some higher gusts at times. Dew points are very dry, so things such as pollen and dust may fly. Confidence: High

Tonight: A few clouds around as temperatures range broadly from the upper 20s in the outer suburbs to upper 30s right in the city toward dawn. Very light breezes from the north downshift to near calm toward morning. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): As the pattern starts to shift warmer, we may seem some high clouds at times. Partly sunny skies as highs reach to about 60 for the first time since Friday night. Light winds blow from the west. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy skies with light winds from the south bringing up some warmer temperatures. Lows range through the 40s. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday delivers the first of our three- to four-day warm period with partly to mostly sunny skies as temperatures crest into the low 70s, with a few spots potentially reaching the middle 70s. Winds could be gusty. Thursday night also runs warmer under a mostly clear sky, with lows in the 50s. Nice Day candidate right here. Confidence: Medium-High

Friday is a big contrast from Monday with partly to mostly sunny skies as highs race up into the mid- to upper 70s. A few spots could even touch 80. Friday night looks partly cloudy with warm lows in the mid- to upper 50s but right around 60 in the city. Another Nice Day candidate. Confidence: Medium-High

Saturday is our final really nice day, with partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures well up into the 70s to about 80. Some clouds could move in Saturday night as lows stay very warm in the 60s. Confidence: Medium

Sunday is the most challenging day of this forecast period, as the models vary on the timing of a big cold front … anywhere from midday to evening with showers and even thunderstorms accompanying and preceding the front (we really need the rain, and some of this could be heavy). Temperatures should still be fairly warm morning to midday, with highs possibly reaching about 70 or into the 70s before falling sharply behind the front into Sunday night (back to the 40s). Confidence: Low