6/10: Not a bad day but not the spring awakening we’ve been waiting for. That will have to wait for tomorrow.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy a.m. Partly to mostly sunny p.m. Highs: mid-50s to near 60.

Tonight: Mostly clear evening skies. Lows: Low to mid-40s.

Tomorrow: Brief a.m. shower? Bright and breezy p.m. Highs: low to mid-70s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Finally serious spring warmth is on our doorstep. It doesn’t quite make it here today, although we’re a few degrees warmer than yesterday. But tomorrow we’re talking 70s, and Friday and Saturday we could reach or top 80 degrees. Saturday looks great for outdoor activities, while Sunday is more of a question mark.

Today (Wednesday): We start the day with that familiar chill, as morning temperatures rise out of the 30s and into the 40s under mostly cloudy skies. We should turn partly to mostly sunny during the afternoon, though, which helps highs reach the mildish mid-50s to near 60. Winds are very light this morning, with a slight afternoon breeze from the west-southwest around 5-10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Evening temperatures fall back through the 50s and eventually into the 40s with mostly clear skies. Overnight lows end up mainly in the low to mid-40s, with increasing clouds and a chance of a shower toward morning. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Morning clouds and perhaps even a brief shower may hold temperatures back a bit. But by afternoon, we should be off to the races, with partly to mostly sunny skies as highs climb to the low to mid-70s. Afternoon winds increase to near 15-20 mph from the southwest with gusts over 30 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Winds diminish, although we still keep a bit of a breeze from the southwest. That’s a mild flow for us, which means one of the warmest nights we’ve seen in a while, with lows down to the 50s. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

Friday and Saturday bring a classic warm-season setup for us, with winds from the south-southwest circulating around a sprawling area of high pressure over the western Atlantic Ocean. All that means plenty of sun and highs near 80. Friday night and Saturday night lows range from the upper 50s to low 60s, with a slight chance of a shower Saturday night. Confidence: Medium-High

The Sunday forecast is a tricky one because of the uncertain timing of an approaching cold front. It could get here on the earlier side, giving us showers and thunderstorms through much of the day and holding highs to the 60s. Or it could arrive later in the day, allowing us to salvage part of the day as highs reach the 70s. Confidence: Low