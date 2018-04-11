{comment_count=0, keywords=[dc, md, va, maryland, virginia, weather, forecast, pm update], web_headline=PM Update: Real warmth inbound for Thursday, along with wind and an increased wildfire risk, deck=, site_service={parent=/local/weather, in_the_news={in_the_news_usefeature=sitewide, in_the_news_usebasepage=/in-the-news-forsections/, in_the_news_usesectionbar=true}, social={archives=/blogs/capital-weather-gang/wp/archiveurl, twitter=https://twitter.com/capitalweather, rss=http://feeds.washingtonpost.com/rss/rss_capital-weather-gang, facebook=https://www.facebook.com/capitalweather}, site_topper={social_link_display_order=null, display_social_links=true, custom_links_highlight=null, site_logo_image=https://img.washingtonpost.com/rw/WashingtonPost/Content/Staff-Bio/Images/opinions-blogs/external/capital-weather-gang-75x75.jpg, Update: Real warmth inbound for Thursday, along with wind and an increased wildfire risk}, editors_picks=null, html=<article class="paywall" itemprop="articleBody"><div class="inline-content inline-photo inline-photo-normal"> <a name="01f5160c42"></a> <img class="unprocessed placeholder" data-hi-res-src="https://img.washingtonpost.com/wp-apps/imrs.php?src=https://img.washingtonpost.com/blogs/capital-weather-gang/files/2018/04/hjones-blossoms.jpg&w=1484" data-low-res-src="https://img.washingtonpost.com/wp-apps/imrs.php?src=https://img.washingtonpost.com/blogs/capital-weather-gang/files/2018/04/hjones-blossoms.jpg&w=480" data-raw-src="https://img.washingtonpost.com/blogs/capital-weather-gang/files/2018/04/hjones-blossoms.jpg" src="https://img.washingtonpost.com/wp-apps/imrs.php?src=https://img.washingtonpost.com/blogs/capital-weather-gang/files/2018/04/hjones-blossoms.jpg&w=60"/><br/> <span class="pb-caption">Cycling through the blossoms. (Harrison Jones <a href="https://www.flickr.com/photos/132868538@N03/40677914304/in/pool-capitalweather/">via Flickr</a>)</span> </div> <p><strong>* <a href="https://forecast.weather.gov/showsigwx.php?warnzone=DCZ001&warncounty=DCC001&firewxzone=DCZ001&local_place1=Washington%20DC&product1=Fire+Weather+Watch&lat=38.9052&lon=-77.0203">Fire weather watch</a> for Thursday *</strong></p> <p>It has been a slow process to climb out of this chill. Today, a little less sunshine than expected held temperatures in check. Highs peaked in the mid- and upper 50s, still cool for the date. By tomorrow, though, we should feel real warmth.</p> <p><a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/podcasts/capital-weather-gang/">Listen to the latest forecast:</a><br/> <iframe frameborder="no" height="166" scrolling="no" src="https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/338773038&color=ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false" width="100%"></iframe><br/> <em>Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/podcasts/capital-weather-gang/">Click here to find out how.</a></em></p> <p><strong>Through tonight:</strong> Clouds of the day tend to disappear heading into the night. It’s the season for big ranges in low temperatures, so upper 30s in the colder suburbs to upper 40s downtown should do it.</p> <p><i>View the <a href="https://www.wunderground.com/personal-weather-station/dashboard?ID=KDCWASHI185">current weather</a> at The Washington Post.</i></p> <p><strong>Tomorrow (Thursday):</strong> We could have morning cloudiness. For the most part, the day will be sunny. We will also see legitimately warm temperatures! Highs range from near-70 to the mid-70s, perhaps bunched at one end or the other. It will be quite breezy, with winds out of the west and southwest as high as 20 to 25 mph along with higher gusts.</p> <p><i>See Dan Stillman’s <a href="http://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/capital-weather-gang/wp/2018/04/11/d-c-area-forecast-slightly-warmer-today-with-serious-spring-warmth-on-our-doorstep/">forecast through the weekend</a>. And if you haven’t already, <a href="http://www.facebook.com/capitalweather">join us on Facebook</a> and follow us <a href="http://www.twitter.com/capitalweather">on Twitter</a> and <a href="http://www.instagram.com/capitalweather">Instagram</a>. For related traffic news, check out <a href="http://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/dr-gridlock">Gridlock</a>.</i></p> <p><strong>Fire weather watch: </strong>The fire weather watch for Thursday is because of strong wind potential mixed with low humidity. Late winter into early spring, before the green-up, is often when we see this kind of activity.</p> <div class="inline-content inline-html"> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-width="500"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">It's been a long time since the DC area has been under a Red Flag Warning. Almost a year and a half. A Fire Weather Watch has been posted but it may be upgraded to a Red Flag Warning tomorrow. <a href="https://t.co/ps8WvW82AK">pic.twitter.com/ps8WvW82AK</a></p> <p>— Alex Liggitt (@ABC7Alex) <a href="https://twitter.com/ABC7Alex/status/984142782917955586?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 11, 2018</a></p></blockquote> <p><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></p> </div> <div class="flex-embed-dummy-script"><script charset="utf-8"></script></div> <p><i>Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? <a href="http://wapo.st/1gKHBUI">Subscribe here</a>.</i></p></article>, last_modified=1523482488, slug=capital-weather-gang-192594--PM-Update-Real-warmth-inbound, site_service_lookup=/local/weather/capital-weather-gang, created_date_num=1523478629, thumbnail={featured={buy_this=, width=2048, caption=Cycling through the blossoms. 