* A red flag warning is in effect today from noon until 8 p.m. *

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

8/10: Plenty of sun is fun, with temps so mild I’m beguiled, but due to the gusty wind, a perfect rating I must rescind.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Early morning clouds, mainly sunny afternoon, with gusty winds. Highs: 73 to 77

Tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows: 53 to 57

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny. Highs: 80 to 84

View the current weather at Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

At last, more than just a day of springlike weather: four in a row! Weekend highs in the lower 80s, practically summerlike, might make some flinch, but after all the cold, it beats the alternative. Low humidity and gusty winds raise fire danger today in our open outlying areas away from the city. That southerly flow all weekend should finally push much moister air into the region and set the stage for a much-needed and substantial rain event that should mostly hold off until Sunday night.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Today (Thursday): The morning is likely to start off with fairly cloudy skies, but don’t despair, as it signals the surge of warm air into the area that has struggled so this spring. Clouds break up with no cold-air “wedge” to stand in the way, and highs surge into the mid-70s. Gusty southwest winds (up to 30 mph) raise the fire danger and stir up pollen, raising the sneeze factor as well. Confidence: High

Tonight: The winds are slow to die down, but likewise, temperatures are slow to decline. Overnight lows only reach the low to mid-50s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): There could be some clouds to start the day, but they quickly evaporate as temperatures rise steadily through the 60s and 70s. Most areas should crack the 80-degree mark, but low humidity keeps highs in the low 80s from being uncomfortable. Winds from the southwest are light. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Temperatures hold in the 70s through the evening, making it a must to get out and enjoy the star-filled skies. Overnight lows settle in the mid-50s to the lower 60s. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

On Saturday, temperatures easily return to the low 80s for highs under partly sunny skies. Humidity is also on the increase but still moderate by Washington standards. Overnight lows only drop to the upper 50s to low 60s as clouds gradually increase. Confidence: Medium-High

Clouds are widespread Sunday as a potent cold front approaches from the west. This should hold highs in the mid-70s, but if the sun breaks through at all, upper 70s are still in play. Showers and even a thundershower are possible but not likely until overnight. Locally, heavy amounts are possible, perhaps exceeding an inch. Lows fall to the low to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium

Monday should start off rainy, and then gusty northwest winds dry things out later in the day. Highs only reach the low to mid-60s early and probably fall through the afternoon. Confidence: Medium