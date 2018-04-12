Allergy sufferers, for the most part, have had an easy time of it so far this spring. The persistently cold weather has kept tree pollen under wraps. But the sudden onset of weather in the 70s and 80s is about to unleash an onslaught.

“The trees are ready to free their pollen and let it soar,” said Susan Kosisky, director of the U.S. Army Centralized Allergen Extract Lab based in Silver Spring.

In an email interview, Kosisky explained that after the recent period of cool weather and low pollen counts, the upcoming sunny, breezy and warm weather will “induce a potpourri of pollen” from tree species in the region. “The trees can quickly take advantage of a beautiful spring day, releasing abundant amounts of pollen into the air,” she said.

Up to this point, the tree pollen levels have been more down than up.

Late February brought an unusual early-season tree pollen spike, thanks to record-breaking 80-degree weather, but then levels tanked in March. “For all four weekly periods in March, the pollen counts were far below the usual daily averages, in some instances well below half of what can be expected,” Kosisky said.

But big pollen spikes tend to follow long periods of cooler-than-normal weather. This happened last year. Kosisky said trees make an effort to “catch up” after their pollen releases are depressed.

“Favorable weather conditions allow the anther sacs to dry, crack open and release enormous amounts of their stored-up pollen grains into the air,” Kosisky said.

This year, Kosisky said, “the predominant allergenic tree species are well-chilled and their flowers are ready to free all that pent-up pollen. We can start to look for abundant pollen from oak, pine, sycamore, ash, mulberry, birch and sweet gum trees (among numerous other species) to take flight.”

Tree pollen counts typically peak in April, but there is a wide historical range that depends on the weather. The peak has occurred as early as late March and as late as early May. “Thus, as the weather goes . . . so does the pollen blow,” Kosisky is fond of saying.

We’ll know when conditions are near peak this year when that “greenish-yellow film builds up on outdoor car surfaces,” Kosisky said. That discharge is an indicator that pollen releases from oaks and large pine trees are near their max.

We’re also likely to see pollen from grass and even early-flowering weeds enter the mix. “The overlapping of different pollen categories often times makes it difficult to determine for the allergy sufferer what it is that is causing all the sneezing and sniffling,” Kosisky said. “In our area, there is something for everyone.”

Grass pollen tends to peak in mid-May, while ragweed pollen is typically most pervasive in early September.

So what are allergy sufferers to do as the upcoming pollen onslaught strikes? “Best to modify outdoor activities, use central air conditioning, wear sunglasses if outdoors and get the Kleenex ready,” Kosisky said. Antihistamines can help, too.