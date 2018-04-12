

A cherry blossom reflection. (Grethe Winther via mail)

* Red flag warning through 8 p.m. *

Clouds and a couple of morning showers aside, it felt quite springlike once we got into the afternoon, and sunshine took over. Highs soaring into the mid-and upper 70s are a rare treat around here recently. They’re about 10 degrees above normal, and we’ve got more of it on the way Friday.

Through Tonight: Skies remain largely clear. It’s a great evening for a long walk, and it doesn’t get too chilly overnight. Low temperatures range across the 50s, with most spots probably ending up in the low-to-mid portion of that range. Winds are out of the south and southwest at around 10 mph.

Tomorrow (Friday): Unlike recent days, this one is warm from start to finish. We wake up to partly to mostly sunny skies and plenty of singing birds. Skies remain sunnier than not through the day. This helps the temperatures end up even warmer than today, with highs mainly in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds are out of the south and southwest around 10 to 20 mph.

80 in April: With an 80-degree day or two around the corner, you might be wondering if it’s early. In the city, the average first date of 80+ over the last 30 years ending in 2017 was April 2, so we should expect some 80s by now for most years. Of course, we hit 80+ in February, as well, one of the warmest days so early in the season on record. Since then it has been kind of chilly, though! For the entire month of April, the District tends to average about four days in the 80s or higher.

Pollen update: It’s coming.

