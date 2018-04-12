Thursday could be the cherry blossoms’ last gasp. If you haven’t ventured to the Tidal Basin to see the iconic Yoshinos yet, now would be the time.

On Wednesday, the National Park Service noticed leaves protruding from the trees. This is the natural next step in spring growth — first the blossoms, then the leaves.

But once the leaves come out, it usually means the trees are done with the reproductive cycle and ready to move on to more summerlike activities, such as making food via photosynthesis.

The trees’ natural progression “has been on hold during the past week as cold weather stuck around,” said Michael Stachowicz at the National Park Service. “With the warm weather coming in today and tomorrow, the cherry trees will shed their pedals and start growing leaves.”

Temperatures are going to get into the mid-70s on Thursday. Then it’s going to hit 80 degrees Friday and Saturday. This warmth will push the trees further toward their ultimate summer goal, and blossoms will drop in the process.

Uh oh… We've had picture perfect petal conditions for the last week, but those green leaves are starting to push through. A 20-degree warm-up tomorrow accompanied by windy conditions means those blossoms will start moving out of here! pic.twitter.com/Cvm5Ii4wPa — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) April 11, 2018

On top of that, winds were starting to gust to 20 or 25 mph on Thursday afternoon, which is going to take its toll on the pale-pink Yoshino flowers.

“If we get some wind tomorrow, it will be snowing pedals,” Stachowicz told The Post.

If enough blossoms stay on the trees, gorgeous summerlike weather is in the forecast Friday and Saturday — perfect for a trip to the Tidal Basin. Winds should back off a bit, and temperatures will get up to at least 80 degrees. Sunday morning may be dry, but a cold front is coming through as early as Sunday afternoon, after which it’s all but a guarantee that cherry blossom season will be over.

As always, thanks to everyone who shared their cherry blossom photos with us this year!