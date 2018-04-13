

9/10: If only increasing temperatures didn’t also have increasing pollen — ah well. Enjoy spring as much as you can!

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: More sun than clouds. Very breezy. Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s.

Tonight: Mostly clear, slowly calming breeze. Lows: Mid-50s to low 60s.

Saturday: Slowly increasing clouds, breezy. Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s.

Sunday: Increasing rain chances, falling temperatures? Highs: 60s to near 70.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Some wind, and pollen, is our price for enjoyable warmth. Most of us would make this trade, no? By Sunday, as rain arrives, we start a steady cooling trend into the workweek. Perhaps we see some squally weather as a front passes. Even some downpours into Sunday night. At least gardens will be happier.

Today (Friday): No layers are needed, warmth is present at all hours. Even the 10-20 mph south-southwest breezes are warm. Sun should dominate over any periodic clouds. Temperatures do their best springlike impression, heading into the upper 70s to lower 80s. (Mid-80s can’t be completely ruled out, especially south of town.) Don’t forget your sunscreen and sunglasses if out at midday. Confidence: High

Tonight: Temperatures take their time dropping through the 70s all evening, under mostly clear skies. Find that patio to eat on, or find a dark area to enjoy some star-filled skies. Breezes also take their time waning from gusts around 20 mph in the early evening toward 10 mph before dawn. Low temperatures should settle in the mid-50s to the lower 60s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Upper 70s to low 80s are likely again, with generally sunny skies more often than not. Yes, so, mugginess isn’t in the air just yet but those “humid” dew points are slowly creeping up. Still moderate by Washington-in-July standards. Breezes don’t want to leave us — southwesterly breezes around 10-20 mph are possible. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies may start clear but clouds do slowly increase. Low temperatures by just before dawn may drop into the upper 50s to low 60s, not getting too cool, thanks to an increased cloud “blanket” insulating us. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday: The day could be somewhat dry, at least through the morning, but clouds and showers look increasingly likely as time wears on. High temperatures may be held back by a front dropping in from the north. It’s tough to say how far south it sags, but it could ultimately send us back through the 50s during the day in a cooler scenario. Nearer 70 if not. Keep that umbrella handy since even a moderately heavy thundershower becomes more likely as the day progresses. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: Showers, periods of rain, and maybe a rumble of thunder are a bit more likely. Heavy amounts are possible at times, but this is good news for our remaining drought. No flooding is expected — this is welcome rain, as it stands now. Perhaps exceeding an inch in spots. Low temperatures get a bit cooler, in the low- to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium

We may start off with a bit of moderate rain and even a rumble of thunder early Monday, but the intensity and coverage of rain could dissipate after snarling our morning rush hour just a bit. It may be completely dry by our commute home. Gusty northwest winds behind a cold front are possible, but nothing we haven’t been battered by recently. We’re used to it. Morning high temperatures as warm as the low- to mid-60s are possible early, but many of us could fall toward 50 degrees before sunset. Confidence: Low-Medium

Clouds may decrease but winds could increase again on Tuesday. Temperatures are the biggest question mark, but more likely than not they are cool — let’s call it 50s for now. Stay tuned for forecast honing, as we get closer. Confidence: Low