

The colorful tulips at the House of Sweden declare spring has finally arrived. (chasingmailboxes via flickr)

I have a confession to make: I haven’t been outside at all this afternoon. It feels as if I have committed a crime by not venturing outdoors to enjoy the beautiful weather. But I will soon be abandoning my cubicle, and I plan to spend as much time outdoors as the sun permits for the remainder of the day. I suggest you do the same, because while Saturday will be another beaut, Sunday is looking like trouble.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Through tonight: Gorgeous weather continues this evening and into the overnight period. If you have Friday night outdoor plans, a light jacket should suffice as temperatures slowly fall through the 70s after sunset. We will remain mostly clear overnight with low temperatures settling in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds from the south will become less gusty late, at 10 to 15 mph.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Saturday): The lovely weather continues for Saturday, with another day of sunshine and above-normal temperatures. A few clouds will approach the area from the south during the afternoon, and winds will be a bit gusty again. But complaints will be hard to come by with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures peaking in the low to mid-80s and winds from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph with some higher gusts. Mild again Saturday night, with low temperatures right around 60 under a thickening cloud deck.

Sunday: You can save your complaints for Sunday. The region will be the battlegrounds upon which two distinct weather systems collide. A potent backdoor cold front will sweep in from the northeast, setting up a sharp temperature boundary (60s/70s to the south and 40s/50s to the north) over the area. It’s hard to say where exactly this boundary will set up, but it’s likely that D.C. and the surrounding areas will get stuck on the cool and cloudy side by Sunday afternoon. Shower chances increase throughout the day as the second weather system begins to approach the area on Sunday afternoon in the form of a potent cold front. Angela has the wet and messy details on that one.

See A. Camden Walker’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Climate the March 2018 Edition: I always look forward to the NOAA’s monthly climate report, if for nothing else than the image below. March was certainly an active weather month, though not with the weather we typically associate with March. Severe weather season has gotten off to a slow start in tornado valley, and in its place, residents there have had to deal with drought conditions and wildfires.



U.S. climate anomalies and events for March 2018. Via NOAA.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.