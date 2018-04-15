What a difference a day makes. We never really had a chance at any redeemable weather from the get-go today, as a backdoor cold front came barreling through the D.C. area early this morning. With a low cloud deck and a persistent east/northeast wind, temperatures this afternoon were a good 30 or more degrees lower than yesterday afternoon.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Through tonight: Scattered showers will continue through the evening. Temperatures will remain stagnant (upper 40s to low 50s) through about midnight, as an east/northeast wind at 10 to 20 mph locks the cool air in place. After midnight, the backdoor cold front that passed through this morning will return, moving in from the south and stalling out somewhere in the region. Some locations, especially those near the immediate area or south and east, could see a quick temperature spike into the low- to mid-60s once this happens.

At the same time, a well-defined line of heavy rain approaches the region from the southwest, probably focusing on the immediate D.C. area sometime in the hours after midnight. Some isolated thunderstorms with gusty winds embedded are possible, especially south and east of the city. We’re not expecting anything severe around the metro region. However, there is enough low-level spin in the atmosphere to create a slight chance at a stray, weak tornado or waterspout forming near the bay. Overnight temperatures will be higher than the daytime temperatures in many spots, ranging from the upper 40s well north and west to low 60s in the warm spots. Southeast winds will be gusty at times, ranging from 15 to 20 mph. Rainfall could be heavy, totaling from one to three inches when all is said and done.

A yellow-rumped warbler hanging out on a branch. (Satya Prakash via Flickr)

Tomorrow (Monday): The heaviest rain should be east of D.C. by 8 a.m., probably limiting any major effects on the morning commute. The chance of scattered showers never really goes away tomorrow, as the environment remains rather unstable with an upper-level low stuck overhead. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with temperatures “rebounding” into the low 50s by the early afternoon, before starting to fall off once again by tomorrow evening. Winds switch to the west/northwest by tomorrow afternoon at 10 to 15 mph, with some gusts of 20 mph. Mostly cloudy and cold tomorrow night, with lows in the mid- to upper 30s and a west wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Postponement blues: Major League Baseball had six games postponed by bad weather Sunday, the most postponements on a single day since Sept. 12, 2008. It would appear that the league is paying a price for deciding to extend the regular season to 187 days (from 183) as of this season, resulting in the earliest domestic Opening Day (March 29) on record. The decision to spread out the season came in 2016 under pressure from the MLB players union, which wanted more days off scheduled during the regular season.

Walked over to Target Field and Rod Carew & TC look cold!!! ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/hLEN83xa3w — Bert Blyleven (@BertBlyleven28) April 14, 2018

Through April 15, 21 games have been postponed because of bad weather. Nearly all of those games will need to be rescheduled, probably resulting in many doubleheaders and strained travel schedules for many teams. So much for building in those four extra days off.

