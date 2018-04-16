

Noor Al-Souqi of Richmond walks through the Floral Library on a mostly overcast April 16 in Washington. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Temperatures have been all over the place lately. We seem to have settled back into cool stuff for now. I guess that’s better than the continual back and forth. The good news is we’re beginning to dry out from that soaking overnight. The bad news is a couple more showers are possible, and it’s not feeling too much like mid-April out there, either.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Through tonight: Almost all of the rain is done. And that’s good, because we’ve seen enough for now. A few showers may move through until about midnight. After that, we should tend to see additional breaks in the clouds into morning. Overall, it’s a cold one for the time of year, with low temperatures ranging from near freezing to about 40.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): The big upper-level low is moving away, but we’re still under its influence for the day. This means sunnier skies early should fill with more clouds as we warm the surface up. A couple of showers are possible midday into the afternoon, although they should be quite isolated. Highs should generally aim for the near-50 to mid-50s, although it could be a bit warmer if we see full sunshine.

See Rick Grow’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Back to cool: After our several warm days last week into the weekend, we’re back into cooler-than-normal weather. For now, this seems like it may be the story into the near future. There is some hint of a warm-up beyond day 10, but that’s way off. Plus, “cool” will start to become pleasant in the weeks ahead as averages continue to rise.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.