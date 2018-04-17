* Freeze watch for late tonight through tomorrow morning *

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

5/10: Partly sunny but chilly; funny? . . . not really.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Occasional clouds, brisk breeze. Highs: 51-55

Tonight: Clearing, breezy. Lows: 33-39

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: 63-67

View the current weather conditions at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

In the wake of yesterday’s drenching storm, cold air funnels in today but by tomorrow springtime warmth is allowed back in. A weak shower systems zips by on Thursday with few showers but manages to knock back our temps once again. Still, a sunny dry weekend looks like a good bet. With all that new moisture, flowers will be popping up everywhere as will the pollen . . . sigh.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Tuesday): Early morning starts off brisk. Mainly sunny skies quickly give way to numerous clouds as soon as temps start to climb. Gusty winds out of the west are strong enough to make highs in the low-to-mid 50s feel uncomfortable. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies clear after sunset but those west breezes are slow to die down. Lows end up in the 30s with spotty frost in the northwest suburbs. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend . . .

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Spring returns with a quick climb of temps from the morning 30s to an afternoon of highs in the mid-to-upper 60s. Mostly sunny skies and light breezes complete the picture perfect day. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Skies cloud up overnight and a few sprinkles are possible near dawn. Lows hold in the mid-to-upper 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday has plenty of clouds to contend with as a relatively small, quick-moving storm zips by just north of the area. Most of the showers stay north but morning sprinkles are a good bet, with a few peeks of sun by afternoon along with gusty northwest winds. Highs manage to reach the upper 50s to lower 60s early before dropping. Skies clear overnight with lows in the mid-30s to lower 40s. Confidence: Medium

Sunny skies return on Friday and are likely to hold firm all weekend. Highs slowly but surely rise from mid-to-upper 50s Friday to low-to-mid 60s by Sunday. Confidence: Medium